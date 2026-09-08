“ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang “Double Trouble” at EAA Airventure 2026. Nikon Z8 image edited in Lightroom.” — Karen M. Powell
Picture of the Day: Sept. 8, 2026
ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang over Oshkosh.
Key Takeaways:
- The ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang, nicknamed "Double Trouble," is highlighted.
- It is featured in anticipation of EAA Airventure 2026.
- The information and accompanying image are attributed to Karen M. Powell, taken with a Nikon Z8 and edited in Lightroom.
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