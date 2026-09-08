Gallery

Picture of the Day: Sept. 8, 2026

ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang over Oshkosh.

Editorial Staff
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Picture of the Day
[Credit: Karen M. Powell]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang, nicknamed "Double Trouble," is highlighted.
  • It is featured in anticipation of EAA Airventure 2026.
  • The information and accompanying image are attributed to Karen M. Powell, taken with a Nikon Z8 and edited in Lightroom.
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ScaleWings SW-51 Mustang “Double Trouble” at EAA Airventure 2026. Nikon Z8 image edited in Lightroom.” — Karen M. Powell

Editorial Staff

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