FAA Debuts New Tool for Digital Departure Clearances

The FAA is moving forward with the development and rollout of a new digital tool that will allow general and business aviation pilots to request departure clearances through approved flight applications instead of via radio.

FAA Deputy Administrator Chris Rocheleau unveiled the new system, known as “Mobile Clearance,” during a presentation at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on Thursday. The agency said the tool is part of its ongoing effort to modernize communications between pilots and air traffic controllers (ATCs), with the ultimate aim of improving safety and efficiency.

“Mobile Clearance is a smart, simple improvement that builds on technology pilots already use every day,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a news release. “By moving routine clearances to a digital format, we can improve communication accuracy for pilots, reduce misunderstandings, and help controllers stay focused on aircraft movement and runway safety.”

According to the agency, Mobile Clearance allows pilots using ForeFlight and Garmin applications to request IFR departure clearances through a phone or tablet. This new capability is meant to reduce read-back errors, and gives ATCs more time to focus on safety-related tasks.

Beginning in August, Mobile Clearance will also allow pilots to cancel IFR through their flight applications, helping them transition to VFR. This will free up controllers to focus on aircraft separation.

The FAA said it began operation evaluations of Mobile Clearance in Houston in May. Testing expanded to Appleton International Airport (KATW) in Wisconsin and New Century AirCenter (KIXD) in Kansas this summer. More locations, including Kansas City, Missouri, Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas, are planned for this fall ahead of nationwide deployment beginning in 2027.