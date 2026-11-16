The FAA says a surge of approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds caused instability across its telecommunications network during Friday’s nationwide ground stop. According to a Sunday agency statement, the disruption affected 17 of the FAA’s 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers and spread into several terminal radar approach control facilities.

Two Facilities Under Investigation

The FAA identified a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, as possible sources of the excessive network traffic. Contractor L3Harris had been replacing equipment at the Arkansas facility, including installing a new router as part of a transition from copper telecommunications lines to fiber-optic connections. Officials said similar work had been completed in Amarillo approximately three weeks earlier.

“We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said during a Saturday news conference. “Was it the router or were they not doing great work for us at L3Harris?”

The data surge caused intermittent problems affecting aircraft communications and radar feeds. However, the FAA said some frequencies and radar systems remained operational, allowing controllers to continue communicating with and tracking aircraft. Approximately 3,500 aircraft were airborne when the ground stop was issued Friday afternoon. Departures resumed at 8:15 p.m. Eastern after technicians stabilized the network.

Router Functions Disabled

The FAA separately reported disabling the same functionality on approximately 60 similar routers as a precaution. L3Harris also isolated the two facilities identified during the investigation, restoring network stability. Duffy said equipment from both sites was undergoing examination by L3Harris and FAA investigators.

“But what we’ve now done, we have 69 of these routers in the national airspace,” Duffy said during a Sunday ABC interview. “We’ve stopped their ability to broadcast.”

The FAA said it would reconsider the timing of routine maintenance at remote facilities. Investigators have found no indication of a cyberattack, and the underlying cause remains under investigation.