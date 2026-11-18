The FAA’s nationwide ground stop on Nov. 13 exposed a communication gap for general aviation pilots, many of whom were left unsure whether they could continue flying or needed to land, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA).

The ground stop, issued shortly before 4 p.m. EST, followed a telecommunications failure that affected air traffic control facilities across the country. The disruption halted departures for more than four hours and raised questions about how the FAA communicates systemwide restrictions to pilots outside the airline environment.

While the FAA announced that airports nationwide were under a ground stop, it did not clearly explain whether the restriction applied to visual flight rules (VFR) operations. As a result, pilots received conflicting guidance. Some VFR flights continued, while others were told to land.

AOPA said the FAA did not issue a NOTAM to clarify the restrictions, leaving pilots and controllers without consistent direction. The association said the problem was particularly concerning for pilots operating from the thousands of nontowered airports across the country, where access to real-time guidance can be limited.

“When the FAA stops the entire system, pilots shouldn’t have to guess whether that includes them,” said AOPA Vice President of Regulatory Affairs David Boulter. He called for clearer guidance on which operations are affected during a ground stop and how the agency will communicate those restrictions.

The association is asking Congress to provide additional funding for the FAA’s ongoing air traffic control modernization effort, arguing that the outage highlighted the risks of continuing to rely on aging infrastructure.

Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 to begin the modernization program. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requested another $30 billion in September, but raised the estimated cost of a complete overhaul to approximately $50 billion following the outage. Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford briefed lawmakers on the modernization effort Nov. 18.

“Last Friday showed what happens when the largest and most complex aviation system in the world continues to rely on decades-old technology,” said AOPA Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Advocacy Jim Coon.

AOPA is also part of the Modern Skies Coalition, a group of more than 60 aviation organizations supporting modernization rather than privatization of the nation’s air traffic control system.