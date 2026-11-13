Nationwide Ground Stop Amid ATC Communications Problems

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon following reports of communications problems affecting air traffic control facilities across the country. The order took effect around 3:54 p.m. EST on Nov. 13 and directed aircraft operators to suspend departures at all U.S. airports. Aircraft already airborne were permitted to continue their flights and land.

FAA Investigating Communications Issues

“Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the FAA said in its nationwide advisory.

The agency issued the directive through its Air Traffic Control System Command Center, which coordinates traffic management initiatives across the National Airspace System.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a communications problem was affecting all 22 Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians were investigating the issue, according to the Associated Press.

The agency had issued a ground stop affecting Chicago-area operations shortly before announcing the nationwide restriction. The nationwide order also included provisions for international aircraft already inbound to the United States.

“All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice,” the FAA said in its advisory. “Inbound international flights will be managed on a case by case basis.”

Previous Nationwide Ground Stop

The last nationwide ground stop occurred Jan. 11, 2023, when a failure of the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system halted departures across the country. The restriction lasted less than two hours, although the disruption caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations. Before that, the last nationwide suspension followed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Friday’s disruption comes amid ongoing efforts to modernize the FAA’s air traffic control infrastructure. Congress approved $12.5 billion in 2025 for upgrades to the agency’s aging communications systems. The FAA and White House requested an additional $30.1 billion Friday for other modernization needs.

Officials had not identified the specific cause of the communications problems or announced an expected restoration time when the ground stop was issued.