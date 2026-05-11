VIDEO: Darren Pleasance on the Future of GA

In one of his first interviews since his controversial removal as AOPA’s president and CEO, Darren Pleasance spoke with Cayla McLeod, editor-in-chief of Plane + Pilot, AvWeb’s sister publication, in Valdez, Alaska, about the future of general aviation.

Pleasance spoke about his journey into aviation, first as a teen in California washing airplanes in hopes of exchanging labor for a free ride, then flying corporate jets for a private equity firm, and ultimately leading general aviation’s largest community and advocacy group.

While his removal came as a shock to many, Pleasance said a strong AOPA is vital for GA interests.

“What was interesting is, you know, the vast majority of people in Congress, whether it’s on the House or Senate side, don’t know anything about aviation,” Pleasance said. “And they all look to AOPA as like the beacon out there to educate them on what to do—what are the things we care about and why do we care about it.”

When asked what individuals inside the GA community can do to help make a difference, he emphasized connecting with the next generation and making them aware of new possibilities in the aviation world.

With anticipation for AOPA’s annual membership meeting on Tuesday already high, Pleasance also released an exclusive letter to Plane + Pilot affirming his support for the organization.

Pleasance’s letter reads as follows:

“As most AOPA members know, the AOPA annual meeting is Tuesday, May 12. I anticipate attendance will be much stronger than in the past, which is great.

As I’ve said in prior posts, I’ve been a member of AOPA for nearly 40 years, and I believe as strongly as ever that the organization’s mission remains critical to ensuring the strength and future of general aviation. What AOPA does remains as important today as it’s ever been.

I feel privileged to have served as CEO and to have worked alongside so many passionate, committed people who share my love of aviation. I’m proud of what we accomplished together and I’m grateful for the relationships built along the way.

As I shared in my recent video, I am not intending to return to AOPA in any role. However, I remain deeply committed to the broader aviation community and look forward to continuing to support it in meaningful ways for years to come

AOPA has a new chairman, Luke Wippler, whom I respect immensely. I believe he keeps AOPA’s long term interests at the forefront of his mind as he works with his fellow board members and AOPA staff to guide the organization forward. The two newest board nominees, Peter Burwell and Ryan Samples, are also very thoughtful, passionate, engaged aviators. Yes, they fly turbine stuff, but they’re also as passionate about, and active in, grassroots flying as I and most AOPA members are. I believe they’ll be great for AOPA.

The mission of AOPA is bigger than any one individual. AOPA’s success depends on a shared commitment to its mission and strong alignment among the board, the staff, the donors, and the members. I encourage members to stay engaged and to support and shape the changes that are being proposed so that AOPA enters this next chapter in its journey stronger than ever.

I believe that more changes are needed than have currently been proposed, but I also know that this is a journey and not all changes can occur simultaneously. I’m confident there will be more to come. I’ve spoken to Luke several times over the past weeks, and I have confidence he will listen to member input and work hard on our behalf to drive the changes members expect. I’ll continue to support AOPA and help Luke and the team in any way I can. I hope all of you will too…”

Watch the full interview with former AOPA president and CEO Darren Pleasance below: