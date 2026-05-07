AOPA

Guest Post: Mark Baker

Former AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker argues GA needs AOPA more than ever.

Mark Baker
Verified
Edited By: Parris Clarke
[Courtesy of Mark Baker]
[Courtesy of Mark Baker]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • General aviation (GA) faces continuous threats, making AOPA's strong, vigilant advocacy more crucial than ever for its survival.
  • AOPA serves as a vital collective voice, representing GA interests to lawmakers and regulators with expertise and dedicated resources.
  • The author urges pilots to support AOPA through membership and active involvement, emphasizing that collective action is essential for GA's future, especially in light of recent leadership changes.
  • AOPA's leadership is actively responding to feedback and implementing thoughtful, purposeful changes to strengthen the organization and its advocacy for the GA community.
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AOPA’s annual membership meeting is coming up next week, and there’s something important I want to say: general aviation needs AOPA more than ever. 

I probably wouldn’t be flying today without AOPA—and neither would you. I don’t say that lightly or because I spent 11 years leading the organization. I say it because it’s true. 

I started flying at age 17, and in the decades since, general aviation has been under almost constant threat. From crushing liability judgments to airport closures, from attempts to privatize air traffic control to frivolous lawsuits, and even the terror attacks of 9/11, general aviation has been in the crosshairs again and again. 

The pressure on GA is intense—and it’s not letting up. That’s why we need a strong, vigilant advocate. It’s why we need AOPA. 

AOPA staff are in statehouses, on Capitol Hill, and in federal agencies every single day. They know the  regulators and lawmakers. And when a serious threat emerges, AOPA is first on the scene, bringing  potent expertise, a deep understanding of the issues, and the resources to fight hard for you.  

Regardless of what you think about the recent change in leadership, if you care about GA, you should care about building a strong AOPA. 

As individual pilots, we are powerless in the face of giant commercial interests, government bureaucracy, and anti-airport sentiment. But together we have incredible strength—and when we speak with one  voice, decision makers listen. 

If you are a member, get involved. If you aren’t a member, become one. It’s time to stop throwing stones from the shore. Wade in and help build a better, more resilient AOPA. 

In the eight weeks since AOPA’s Board of Trustees elected a new chairman, they have received a lot of  feedback and taken meaningful steps to respond, proposing governance changes, interviewing almost  two dozen Board candidates, and beginning the search for a new executive.  

Some want faster change. But moving fast is less important than getting it right. It takes time to make thoughtful, purposeful decisions that will move AOPA and the GA community forward.  

I want to thank the staff of AOPA for their professionalism and willingness to keep doing the important  work of protecting general aviation, even when faced with other people’s anger and frustration. 

Like them, I’m not willing to stand by and hope someone else will stand up for GA. It’s why I’m an AOPA life member and you should be, too. 

I’ll be at the meeting on May 12 and hope to see you there. The future of GA is in our hands.

 – Mark Baker

Mark Baker

Mark Baker served as President and CEO of AOPA for more than 11 years. Before AOPA, he held senior executive roles at The Home Depot, Gander Mountain, and Scotts Miracle-Gro. A passionate aviator with more than 7,500 hours in the logbook, he flies everything from a Super Cub on floats to helicopters. He retired at the end of 2024."

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