Guest Post: Mark Baker

AOPA’s annual membership meeting is coming up next week, and there’s something important I want to say: general aviation needs AOPA more than ever.

I probably wouldn’t be flying today without AOPA—and neither would you. I don’t say that lightly or because I spent 11 years leading the organization. I say it because it’s true.

I started flying at age 17, and in the decades since, general aviation has been under almost constant threat. From crushing liability judgments to airport closures, from attempts to privatize air traffic control to frivolous lawsuits, and even the terror attacks of 9/11, general aviation has been in the crosshairs again and again.

The pressure on GA is intense—and it’s not letting up. That’s why we need a strong, vigilant advocate. It’s why we need AOPA.

AOPA staff are in statehouses, on Capitol Hill, and in federal agencies every single day. They know the regulators and lawmakers. And when a serious threat emerges, AOPA is first on the scene, bringing potent expertise, a deep understanding of the issues, and the resources to fight hard for you.

Regardless of what you think about the recent change in leadership, if you care about GA, you should care about building a strong AOPA.

As individual pilots, we are powerless in the face of giant commercial interests, government bureaucracy, and anti-airport sentiment. But together we have incredible strength—and when we speak with one voice, decision makers listen.

If you are a member, get involved. If you aren’t a member, become one. It’s time to stop throwing stones from the shore. Wade in and help build a better, more resilient AOPA.

In the eight weeks since AOPA’s Board of Trustees elected a new chairman, they have received a lot of feedback and taken meaningful steps to respond, proposing governance changes, interviewing almost two dozen Board candidates, and beginning the search for a new executive.

Some want faster change. But moving fast is less important than getting it right. It takes time to make thoughtful, purposeful decisions that will move AOPA and the GA community forward.

I want to thank the staff of AOPA for their professionalism and willingness to keep doing the important work of protecting general aviation, even when faced with other people’s anger and frustration.

Like them, I’m not willing to stand by and hope someone else will stand up for GA. It’s why I’m an AOPA life member and you should be, too.

I’ll be at the meeting on May 12 and hope to see you there. The future of GA is in our hands.

– Mark Baker