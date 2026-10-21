Cirrus Vision Jet Marks 10 Years

Cirrus Aircraft is celebrating 10 years of Vision Jet production, with more than 800 of the single-engine jets delivered since the aircraft received FAA type certification in 2016.

The company announced the milestone Oct. 19 at the National Business Aviation Association’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

The Vision Jet was designed around owner-flown personal transportation, combining a single-engine configuration with advanced avionics and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), which deploys a parachute for the entire aircraft. It also features Safe Return Emergency Autoland, which allows the aircraft to land automatically in an emergency.

Subsequent versions have brought performance and technology upgrades. The G2 introduced improvements to range, performance and cabin features, while the G2+ added connectivity enhancements and improved takeoff performance. The latest G3 model adds air traffic control datalink capability, Spectra LED wingtip lighting and a revised six-adult-plus-one-child seating arrangement.

Cirrus lists the G3’s maximum cruise speed at 317 knots true airspeed and its maximum operating altitude at 31,000 feet.

“Over the last decade, the Vision Jet has grown into an entirely new category of business jet and changed what’s possible for regional travel,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus. “Continuous innovation in the aircraft, paired with our investment in training, service, connectivity, and support, has built a complete ecosystem that lets customers do more with their Vision Jet.”

Cirrus says it is expanding the support services surrounding the aircraft, including pilot training, maintenance, connected-aircraft technology and fleet management. Its Cirrus IQ platform provides aircraft status information, while JetStream is designed to help owners and operators coordinate maintenance, training and other ownership requirements.

The company offers Vision Jet type-rating training in Knoxville, Tennessee, and recurrent training and instrument proficiency checks in Scottsdale, Arizona.