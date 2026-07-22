Merlin Completes Autonomous Landing At EAA AirVenture Oshkosh

Merlin says it completed what the company believes is the first autonomous landing of a conventional fixed-wing aircraft in EAA AirVenture Oshkosh history, demonstrating its AI-powered flight technology before the crowds during the annual aviation event.

The landing took place July 17 at 10:02 a.m. CDT on Runway 27, with a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan equipped with Merlin’s Merlin Pilot autonomy system.

According to Merlin, the flight represents a step toward moving AI-based autonomy beyond testing and research and into operational applications.

“For more than 70 years, Oshkosh has been where aviation introduces its next chapter,” said Matt George, Merlin’s CEO and founder. He noted that many members of the company’s team were introduced to aviation through the event and said the company was particularly pleased to return to Oshkosh for the demonstration.

Merlin also credited EAA’s air and ground crews for their involvement in making the landing possible.

The company is developing Merlin Pilot as a full-stack autonomy system designed to automate aircraft operations. Its stated goal is to create a platform that can support aircraft ranging from commercial platforms to military aircraft, with autonomous capabilities extending from takeoff through landing.

The Oshkosh demonstration is part of a busy year for Merlin. The company completed its public listing on the Nasdaq in March and has also continued work on an autonomy program for the U.S. Air Force’s C-130J. Earlier this year, Merlin announced the completion of a Critical Design Review for that program in cooperation with U.S. Special Operations Command, moving the effort toward aircraft integration activities.

Merlin has also introduced Condor, a product family aimed at large, multi-crew aircraft. The company says its broader objective is to develop a common autonomy platform capable of supporting both defense and commercial aviation applications.

The company said Merlin Pilot has already been used in hundreds of autonomous flights at test facilities around the world. The Cessna 208B demonstration at Oshkosh, however, provided a highly visible example of the technology operating in the environment of one of general aviation’s largest gatherings.

The aircraft is scheduled to remain on display at Merlin’s Booth #19 on James Ray Boulevard during AirVenture. Visitors can also experience the Merlin Pilot system through an interactive flight simulator at the company’s exhibit.