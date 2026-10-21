Pratt & Whitney Canada Unveils Certified PT9 Turboprop Engine

Pratt & Whitney Canada has introduced a new turboprop engine designed to deliver more power and lower fuel consumption than previous-generation engines.

The PT9 engine was unveiled Wednesday at the NBAA-BACE convention in Las Vegas after receiving certification from Transport Canada. The program accumulated more than 14,000 hours of development work, according to parent company RTX.

The manufacturer says the PT9 provides 33% more power at altitude while reducing fuel consumption by 20% compared with previous-generation engines. It is designed for an output range of approximately 1,700 to 2,300 shaft horsepower, placing it between the company’s established PT6 and PW100 engine families.

Pratt & Whitney Canada has not announced an aircraft application or launch customer for the engine. Company officials said they have been in discussions with aircraft manufacturers and expect the PT9’s design to support multiple platforms rather than a single aircraft type.

Production is planned for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s facility in Lethbridge, Alberta, which also serves as the company’s center of excellence for its PT6 engine family. The company is pursuing additional certification from the FAA and European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The PT9 is a new addition to the company’s turboprop portfolio, not a replacement for the PT6. Pratt & Whitney Canada says it plans to continue investing in the widely used engine family while developing the PT9 for future aircraft needs.