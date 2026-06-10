Air Canada Captain Accused Of Flying Without ATP

A former Air Canada captain is facing fraud-related charges after Canadian authorities alleged he spent more than 16 years flying large commercial airliners without holding an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) required for the position.

According to sources, Geoffrey Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, served as an Air Canada captain from 2009 until his retirement in 2025 despite never obtaining the certification required to act as pilot in command of transport-category airline aircraft. Police say Wall used fraudulent documents to support his qualifications and flew more than 900 domestic and international flights during that time.

The case came to light after irregularities were discovered during a review of pilot records. Transport Canada notified law enforcement of concerns regarding Wall’s credentials, prompting an investigation that was launched earlier this year.

Authorities allege Wall held a valid commercial pilot certificate but never earned the ATPL required to fly large passenger aircraft. Despite that, investigators say he progressed through Air Canada’s ranks and operated Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft for nearly 17 years. Police estimate he earned approximately 2.9 million Canadian dollars ($2.1 million U.S.) during his tenure as a captain.

Wall has been charged with multiple offenses, including fraud, forgery-related crimes and public mischief. Police also allege he filed a false report claiming pilot documents had been stolen.

Air Canada said it removed Wall from duty immediately after the licensing issue was identified and voluntarily reported the matter to Transport Canada. The airline added that a review of pilot records found no evidence of similar cases within its flight crew ranks.

Wall is scheduled to appear in court later this month.