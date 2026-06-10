Aviation News News

Air Canada Captain Accused Of Flying Without ATP

Canadian authorities allege the former captain spent nearly 17 years flying without holding an airline transport pilot license.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [Robert Buchel]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A former Air Canada captain, Geoffrey Wall, is facing fraud and forgery charges for allegedly flying commercial airliners for over 16 years without the required Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL).
  • Wall reportedly used fraudulent documents to command large Boeing aircraft on more than 900 flights, earning approximately CAD 2.9 million, before the deception was uncovered during a pilot records review.
  • Air Canada immediately removed Wall from duty, reported the matter to authorities, and stated that an internal review found no other similar licensing issues among its flight crew.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A former Air Canada captain is facing fraud-related charges after Canadian authorities alleged he spent more than 16 years flying large commercial airliners without holding an Airline Transport Pilot License (ATPL) required for the position.

According to sources, Geoffrey Wall, 59, of Barrie, Ontario, served as an Air Canada captain from 2009 until his retirement in 2025 despite never obtaining the certification required to act as pilot in command of transport-category airline aircraft. Police say Wall used fraudulent documents to support his qualifications and flew more than 900 domestic and international flights during that time.

The case came to light after irregularities were discovered during a review of pilot records. Transport Canada notified law enforcement of concerns regarding Wall’s credentials, prompting an investigation that was launched earlier this year.

Authorities allege Wall held a valid commercial pilot certificate but never earned the ATPL required to fly large passenger aircraft. Despite that, investigators say he progressed through Air Canada’s ranks and operated Boeing 767, 777 and 787 aircraft for nearly 17 years. Police estimate he earned approximately 2.9 million Canadian dollars ($2.1 million U.S.) during his tenure as a captain.

Wall has been charged with multiple offenses, including fraud, forgery-related crimes and public mischief. Police also allege he filed a false report claiming pilot documents had been stolen.

Air Canada said it removed Wall from duty immediately after the licensing issue was identified and voluntarily reported the matter to Transport Canada. The airline added that a review of pilot records found no evidence of similar cases within its flight crew ranks.

Wall is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

Continue discussion - Visit the forum

Replies: 1

  1. In the mean time he passed all his checkrides…

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.