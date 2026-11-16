Israeli aircraft manufacturer AIR VEV said Monday that it has shipped its first AIR 120D autonomous cargo aircraft to the United States for planned flight demonstrations in Auburndale, Florida. According to the company’s announcement, the aircraft will be used to evaluate commercial and military cargo applications.

Cargo Aircraft Development

The electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft has a reported payload capacity of approximately 550 pounds and a 70-cubic-foot cargo compartment. AIR said the aircraft is intended for operations ranging from military resupply to commercial freight delivery. The company reported in April that its production cargo configuration had completed its first flight and that more than 25 aircraft had been ordered and paid for.

“Our cargo program has grown through hundreds of flights and direct customer feedback,” AIR CEO and co-founder Rani Plaut said in Monday’s announcement.

Florida Flight Testing

AIR announced plans in August to establish its U.S. headquarters at the 775-acre SunTrax testing facility under an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation. The company previously received an FAA experimental airworthiness certificate for its two-seat AIR ONE personal eVTOL, allowing it to expand testing in Florida. The certificate applies to the personal aircraft, and AIR has not detailed the FAA authorizations for the cargo aircraft’s planned U.S. demonstrations.

The shipment comes as Florida expands its eVTOL testing activities. The FAA announced Oct. 30 that the state had completed demonstration flights over Tampa Bay using aircraft from Joby Aviation and BETA Technologies. Separately, the Florida DOT has developed SunTrax as a dedicated testing environment for advanced air mobility aircraft and supporting infrastructure. AIR has not specified a date for the AIR 120D’s first U.S. demonstration flight.