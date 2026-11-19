The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has agreed to a six-month pause in planned evictions at Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N) following concerns raised by state lawmakers, local officials and airport tenants. According to local WRNJ Radio, the department will conduct a broader review of the airport’s long-term viability and future operations.

The agreement follows months of opposition to the state’s plans to demolish much of the airport’s hangar complex. Tenants received eviction notices requiring them to vacate by Dec. 31, raising concerns about the future of Andover Flight Academy and an aircraft maintenance business.

The state previously cited structural and maintenance problems as justification for the demolition. AOPA has disputed that assessment, pointing to findings from independent engineers who estimated that repairs would cost substantially less than demolition.

Temporary Extension

The state is offering temporary Aircraft Storage and Service Permits covering Jan. 1 through June 30, 2027, to two airport businesses. According to local News 12, the extension remains conditional on addressing fire code violations and providing required registration and insurance documentation. State lawmakers said the pause will provide additional time to examine alternatives to the original demolition plans.

“We appreciate the Department of Environmental Protection listening to airport stakeholders and lawmakers,” AOPA Vice President of Airports and State Advocacy Leon Jackler said in a statement Wednesday. “A six-month extension is a step in the right direction, and we will continue working with state and local officials and airport businesses to keep the hangars open.”

Airport’s Future Still Uncertain

The DEP has previously stated that the airport will remain open for public use and continue supporting New Jersey Forest Fire Service operations. However, the future of its existing hangars and private tenants remains unresolved. State lawmakers said they will continue working with federal, state and local officials during the six-month period to seek a permanent solution.