Aviation News AOPA

New Jersey Issues Airport Hangar Eviction Notices

Tenants at Aeroflex-Andover Airport have until Dec. 31 to vacate as the state moves forward with demolition plans.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
New Jersey Issues Airport Hangar Eviction Notices
[Credit: FAA]
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Key Takeaways:

  • New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued eviction notices to Aeroflex-Andover Airport hangar tenants, planning to demolish much of the historic hangar complex by Dec. 31.
  • The state's justification of extensive structural issues is disputed by independent engineers, cited by AOPA, who suggest repairs would be substantially cheaper than demolition.
  • The planned demolition threatens the closure of the airport's flight school and an aircraft maintenance business, which face difficulty relocating due to limited hangar availability and the need for indoor storage for vintage aircraft.
  • AOPA continues advocacy efforts and discussions with officials to preserve the existing facilities, despite the state confirming the airport will remain open for public use with limited outdoor tie-downs.
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The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued eviction notices to hangar tenants at Aeroflex-Andover Airport (12N), requiring them to vacate by Dec. 31 as the state moves forward with plans to demolish much of the airport’s historic hangar complex. The notices follow an earlier announcement in June that prompted concerns about the future of the airport’s flight school and maintenance business.

Hangar Conditions Disputed

The state previously cited extensive structural and maintenance issues as justification for the demolition. However, according to an Oct. 1 statement from AOPA, independent engineers who examined the buildings reached different conclusions. AOPA says their findings indicate that repairing the hangars would cost substantially less than demolition.

“We are disappointed that the state of New Jersey has decided to move forward with their plan to demolish the historic hangars that make Aeroflex-Andover a great airport,” said AOPA Eastern Regional Manager Sean Collins in the association’s statement. “While the notices have gone out, our efforts to keep these hangars open are not stopping.”

Airport Businesses Face Closure

The demolition could force Andover Flight Academy and an aircraft maintenance business to close. Flight school instructor Justine Pasniewski previously told News 12 that relocating would be difficult because of limited hangar availability. Many of the aircraft based at the airport are vintage, fabric-covered airplanes that require indoor storage.

The state previously confirmed that Aeroflex-Andover would remain open for public use and continue offering outdoor tie-downs, although remaining hangar space would be reserved for firefighting operations. AOPA says it is continuing discussions with local and state officials and seeking a meeting with Gov. Mikie Sherrill in an effort to preserve the existing facilities.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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