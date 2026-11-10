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Alpi Aviation’s Pioneer 800 Twin Completes First Flight

Four-seat aircraft features two Rotax 916 iS engines and a claimed cruise speed of 200 knots.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Alpi Aviation's Pioneer 800 Twin Completes First Flight
[Credit: Alpi Aviation]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Italian aircraft manufacturer Alpi Aviation's new four-seat, twin-engine Pioneer 800 Twin successfully completed its first flight.
  • The aircraft is powered by two 160 hp Rotax 916 iS engines, offering a cruise speed of 200 knots and a maximum range of approximately 1,150 nautical miles.
  • Key features include a Dynon SkyView HDX glass cockpit, gull-wing doors, a useful load of 600 kg, and 600 liters of storage.
  • Alpi Aviation had previously outlined plans for advanced features like a ballistic parachute, but has not yet provided details on testing schedules or anticipated deliveries.
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Italian aircraft manufacturer Alpi Aviation announced last week that its new Pioneer 800 Twin completed its first flight. The four-seat, twin-engine aircraft was developed by the company’s in-house engineering team as an addition to its existing Pioneer lineup. Alpi Aviation co-founder Corrado Rusalen piloted the first flight.

Performance and Specifications

The Pioneer 800 Twin is powered by two Rotax 916 iS engines producing 160 horsepower each. Both engines are paired with MT MTV-6 propellers. The Rotax 916 iS has also been used in several other general aviation aircraft, including the Carbon Cub UL. According to Alpi Aviation, the Pioneer 800 Twin has a cruise speed of 200 knots at FL150 at 75% power and a maximum range of approximately 1,150 nautical miles.

The aircraft features a four-seat cabin accessed through gull-wing doors and a Dynon SkyView HDX glass cockpit equipped with a 12-inch display. Alpi Aviation lists a useful load of 600 kilograms, or approximately 1,323 pounds. The aircraft also provides 600 liters of storage capacity distributed between the cabin and a nose compartment.

First Flight Completed

“Thanks to everyone who believed in this dream and to the entire Alpi Aviation team, who poured expertise, dedication, and heart into this project,” Rusalen said in the company’s announcement. “It is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of flight signed by Alpi Aviation.”

Alpi Aviation previously presented the aircraft at AERO Friedrichshafen in April 2026. At the time, the manufacturer outlined plans for a ballistic parachute and an artificial intelligence-based pilot assistance system. The company has not yet provided additional details about its testing schedule or anticipated deliveries.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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