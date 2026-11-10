Alpi Aviation’s Pioneer 800 Twin Completes First Flight

Italian aircraft manufacturer Alpi Aviation announced last week that its new Pioneer 800 Twin completed its first flight. The four-seat, twin-engine aircraft was developed by the company’s in-house engineering team as an addition to its existing Pioneer lineup. Alpi Aviation co-founder Corrado Rusalen piloted the first flight.

Performance and Specifications

The Pioneer 800 Twin is powered by two Rotax 916 iS engines producing 160 horsepower each. Both engines are paired with MT MTV-6 propellers. The Rotax 916 iS has also been used in several other general aviation aircraft, including the Carbon Cub UL. According to Alpi Aviation, the Pioneer 800 Twin has a cruise speed of 200 knots at FL150 at 75% power and a maximum range of approximately 1,150 nautical miles.

The aircraft features a four-seat cabin accessed through gull-wing doors and a Dynon SkyView HDX glass cockpit equipped with a 12-inch display. Alpi Aviation lists a useful load of 600 kilograms, or approximately 1,323 pounds. The aircraft also provides 600 liters of storage capacity distributed between the cabin and a nose compartment.

First Flight Completed

“Thanks to everyone who believed in this dream and to the entire Alpi Aviation team, who poured expertise, dedication, and heart into this project,” Rusalen said in the company’s announcement. “It is the beginning of a new chapter in the history of flight signed by Alpi Aviation.”

Alpi Aviation previously presented the aircraft at AERO Friedrichshafen in April 2026. At the time, the manufacturer outlined plans for a ballistic parachute and an artificial intelligence-based pilot assistance system. The company has not yet provided additional details about its testing schedule or anticipated deliveries.