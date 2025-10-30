Aviation News

Carbon Cub UL Reaches 37,609 Feet in Record-Breaking Climb

CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub UL sets new altitude record over California coast.

Matt Ryan
Carbon Cub UL Reaches 37,609 Feet in Record-Breaking Climb
[Credit: Jon Kotwicki/CubCrafters]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL, piloted by Jon Kotwicki, reached an unofficial new altitude record of 37,609 feet for Cub-type aircraft.
  • This flight surpassed a nearly 75-year-old record for Cub-type planes (30,203 feet) and also exceeded the official Fédération Aéronautique Internationale ultralight record (35,062 feet).
  • The Rotax 916 iS-powered Carbon Cub UL maintained its standard bush plane configuration and the achievement was a collaborative effort involving CubCrafters, Cal Poly’s Aerospace Engineering, Rotax, and other partners.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL reached an altitude of 37,609 feet Tuesday, setting an unofficial new record for Cub-type aircraft and surpassing a mark that stood for nearly 75 years. The flight, conducted October 28 over the California coast, exceeded the previous 1951 benchmark of 30,203 feet achieved by pilot Caro Bayley in a Piper Super Cub. 

Piloted by Jon Kotwicki, the Rotax 916 iS–powered Carbon Cub UL climbed from San Luis Obispo Airport in 62 minutes under clear conditions, with an outside air temperature of minus 51 degrees Fahrenheit at altitude, according to CubCrafters.

“This achievement exemplified everything we stand for—innovation, craftsmanship, and the courage to push limits,” said Brad Damm, CubCrafters vice president. 

[Credit: Jon Kotwicki/CubCrafters]

The Carbon Cub UL remained in a standard bush plane configuration, complete with 29-inch Alaska Bushwheels and camera gear. The flight also exceeded the official Fédération Aéronautique Internationale ultralight record of 35,062 feet held since 1996 by a Rutan Long EZ.

The climb was a joint effort involving Cal Poly’s Aerospace Engineering program, Aerocrafted, Rotax and Mountain High Equipment & Supply. 

Project lead and Cal Poly professor Paulo Iscold described the flight as one of the most fun record attempts he has worked on. 

“This is my 17th aviation record, and it was one of the most fun to go after,” said Iscold. “The entire team was great to work with. From CubCrafters and Rotax to Aerocrafted and Mountain High, we couldn’t have asked for better partners or a better aircraft for this project. In test flying we plan for everything to go wrong. When everything goes right — that’s the flight you wanted, that’s the flight we got.”

[Credit: CubCrafters]

Kotwicki said the Carbon Cub UL’s stability and control were surprisingly predictable throughout the extreme climb. 

“We were outside the normal realm of operating parameters, so we were proceeding with caution,” Kotwicki said. “It was pretty dang cool to be in a tube-and-fabric bush plane that high, and it was surreal hearing airline pilots over ATC wondering what a Cub was doing up there.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE