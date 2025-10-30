Carbon Cub UL Reaches 37,609 Feet in Record-Breaking Climb

A CubCrafters Carbon Cub UL reached an altitude of 37,609 feet Tuesday, setting an unofficial new record for Cub-type aircraft and surpassing a mark that stood for nearly 75 years. The flight, conducted October 28 over the California coast, exceeded the previous 1951 benchmark of 30,203 feet achieved by pilot Caro Bayley in a Piper Super Cub.

Piloted by Jon Kotwicki, the Rotax 916 iS–powered Carbon Cub UL climbed from San Luis Obispo Airport in 62 minutes under clear conditions, with an outside air temperature of minus 51 degrees Fahrenheit at altitude, according to CubCrafters.

“This achievement exemplified everything we stand for—innovation, craftsmanship, and the courage to push limits,” said Brad Damm, CubCrafters vice president.

[Credit: Jon Kotwicki/CubCrafters]

The Carbon Cub UL remained in a standard bush plane configuration, complete with 29-inch Alaska Bushwheels and camera gear. The flight also exceeded the official Fédération Aéronautique Internationale ultralight record of 35,062 feet held since 1996 by a Rutan Long EZ.

The climb was a joint effort involving Cal Poly’s Aerospace Engineering program, Aerocrafted, Rotax and Mountain High Equipment & Supply.

Project lead and Cal Poly professor Paulo Iscold described the flight as one of the most fun record attempts he has worked on.

“This is my 17th aviation record, and it was one of the most fun to go after,” said Iscold. “The entire team was great to work with. From CubCrafters and Rotax to Aerocrafted and Mountain High, we couldn’t have asked for better partners or a better aircraft for this project. In test flying we plan for everything to go wrong. When everything goes right — that’s the flight you wanted, that’s the flight we got.”

[Credit: CubCrafters]

Kotwicki said the Carbon Cub UL’s stability and control were surprisingly predictable throughout the extreme climb.

“We were outside the normal realm of operating parameters, so we were proceeding with caution,” Kotwicki said. “It was pretty dang cool to be in a tube-and-fabric bush plane that high, and it was surreal hearing airline pilots over ATC wondering what a Cub was doing up there.”