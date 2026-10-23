Archer Unveils Texas Air Taxi Network Plans

Archer Aviation on Friday announced plans for three electric air taxi networks serving Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. According to the company’s announcement, the proposed networks would use its all-electric Midnight aircraft to connect major airports, business districts and entertainment destinations. Archer estimates that flights could take 10 to 20 minutes on routes that currently require 60 to 90 minutes by car.

Proposed Texas Routes

In Dallas–Fort Worth, Archer identified six airports for its planned network, including DFW International, Dallas Love Field, Addison, Arlington Municipal, Fort Worth Meacham and Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance. The network would also serve business destinations such as Frisco Station, near the Dallas Cowboys’ headquarters.

Houston’s proposed network would connect George Bush Intercontinental, William P. Hobby and Sugar Land Regional airports to downtown destinations and Galveston. In Austin, Archer identified Austin-Bergstrom International, Austin Executive Airport and the Circuit of the Americas helipad as potential locations.

“Our planned networks will make the benefits of electric air taxis real for Texans — trading hours in traffic for minutes in the air, while connecting the biggest airports, business districts and sporting hubs in ways that America’s largest megaregion needs to grow,” Archer founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said.

Preparing for Operations

The Archer announcement follows the launch of broader Texas flight demonstrations under the federal eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) in September. Archer plans to participate in the program and is working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation and other partners to develop charging infrastructure at airports, FBOs and other locations. The company also recently completed several demonstration flights in Northern California and is displaying its Midnight aircraft at the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin this weekend.

The announcement also comes one day after the FAA released draft standards for vertical-flight infrastructure. The proposed advisory circular addresses landing areas, safety clearances, charging facilities and integration at existing airports. Public comments are due Jan. 11, 2027.

Archer has not announced a launch date for its proposed Texas networks or confirmed that the individual routes have received any sort of regulatory approval.