FAA Proposes Part 25 Certification Updates

The FAA has published a notice of proposed rulemaking that would update certification standards for transport category airplanes and propulsion systems under 14 CFR Part 25.

The proposal, published June 26, would revise a range of airworthiness requirements used in the certification of new and modified transport category aircraft. Comments on the NPRM are due Aug. 25.

Certification Paperwork Targeted

“By codifying frequently issued exemptions and special conditions and reducing the need for equivalent level of safety findings, this proposal would reduce certification costs and time to certify new and changed products for both industry and FAA while maintaining or improving the level of safety provided by the current regulations,” the FAA said in the Federal Register notice.

Under the current process, the FAA said some designs require exemptions, special conditions or equivalent level of safety findings when the existing rule language does not fit a particular project. Those reviews can require additional data from applicants and further FAA analysis before the certification basis is settled.

“This rulemaking is necessary to streamline certification of transport category aviation products and modernize the regulations to better address new technologies proposed by applicants,” the Department of Transportation said in its Unified Agenda entry for the rule.

Interior And Systems Changes

Among the proposed changes, the FAA would remove Special Federal Aviation Regulation No. 109 from Part 25 and move portions of its executive-interior requirements into new sections of the regulation. The proposal would also add definitions for low-occupancy and non-commercially operated airplanes.

The rulemaking also addresses emergency exit marking and lighting, cabin layouts, lavatory fire protection, medical stretchers, passenger amenities, oxygen outlets and operation without normal electrical power. Several changes are intended to bring FAA standards closer to European Union Aviation Safety Agency CS-25 requirements.

Propeller And Reverse-Thrust Controls

The FAA is also proposing changes to rules covering power-lever movement on propeller-powered transport airplanes. The change would require a means to keep the flight crew from moving a power lever below flight idle in flight, unless the airplane has been certified for that type of operation.

A related provision would apply to turbojet-powered airplanes equipped with thrust reverser systems intended for use on the ground. The FAA said the proposed language would address National Transportation Safety Board recommendations and align the U.S. standard more closely with EASA CS 25.1155.