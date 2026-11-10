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Blue Angels Oust Two Team Members

The Navy has not disclosed the specific circumstances behind the personnel changes.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Blue Angels Oust Two Team Members
Blue Angels public affairs officer Capt. Danielle Cribb (left) and opposing solo pilot Maj. Scott Laux (right). (Photos: U.S. Navy)
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Key Takeaways:

  • Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux, a Blue Angels pilot, was removed from the squadron for failing to meet standards just before the season's final performances.
  • Separately, Marine Capt. Danielle Cribb, the Blue Angels' public affairs officer, was also reportedly dismissed, with her departure stated as unrelated to Laux's.
  • The biographies of both officers have been removed from the official Blue Angels website following these personnel changes near the end of the season.
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The U.S. Navy has removed Marine Corps Maj. Scott Laux from the Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron, while reports indicate the team’s public affairs officer was also dismissed in a separate action. Laux, who flew the No. 6 opposing solo aircraft, was absent from the team’s final scheduled performances of the season at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Nov. 6-7.

Pilot Removed Before Season Finale

The Chief of Naval Air Training confirmed Laux’s removal to the Pensacola News Journal on Nov. 6. Officials said he failed to meet the squadron’s standards but did not specify what prompted the decision or when it was made.

Laux joined the demonstration team in September 2024 and served as its narrator during the 2025 season before becoming the opposing solo pilot this year. A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, he previously flew Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornets and served as an F-35C instructor pilot. The Blue Angels concluded their season flying five aircraft during the Pensacola homecoming show, which also marked the team’s 80th anniversary.

Public Affairs Officer Also Reportedly Removed

Marine Capt. Danielle Cribb, who served as the squadron’s public affairs officer, was also reportedly removed from her position. A source familiar with the situation told the New York Post that Cribb’s departure occurred before Laux’s dismissal and that the two decisions were unrelated. The Navy has not publicly provided an explanation for her reported removal.

Both officers’ biographies have disappeared from the Blue Angels’ official website. The personnel changes occurred near the end of a season that also saw the squadron’s opening performances canceled amid heightened security measures at military installations in California. The Navy has not announced whether additional personnel actions are pending.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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