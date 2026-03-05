First Blue Angels Shows Canceled Over Security Concerns

The first two air shows on the U.S. Navy Blue Angels’ 2026 season have been canceled. This comes as military installations implement heightened security measures in connection with the ongoing military operations against Iran that began over the weekend.

Naval Air Facility El Centro, California, and Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, announced this week that their first two air shows will not take place, citing increased force protection requirements. The El Centro Festival of Flight was scheduled for March 14, followed by the NAS Lemoore Air Show on March 21–22. According to reporting from the Pensacola News Journal, military installations have moved to Force Protection Condition Bravo, a protocal for situations when there exists a heightened threat of terrorist activity.

At El Centro, officials said the cancellation followed a review of security considerations associated with the event.

“My team and I are disappointed that we have to cancel the air show but the safety of people and equipment are the priority,” said Capt. Ryan “Mouth” Carstens, commanding officer of NAF El Centro.

Public Affairs Officer Kristopher Haugh added that the decision followed planning efforts involving performers, partners and volunteers but that “in light of heightened security considerations, cancellation is necessary to ensure the safety of our personnel, performers, and the public.”

Refunds for premium seating purchases are being processed, according to Fleet and Family Readiness Program Director Ray Robinson.

The cancellations remove the first two scheduled public appearances of the Blue Angels for the 2026 season, for the time being shifting the team’s soonest air show to later in March for the NAS Meridian Air Show from the 28th to the 29th.

This season’s disruptions follow an early end to the demonstration team’s schedule in 2025, when the Blue Angels’ season concluded ahead of schedule when the NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show was canceled during a federal government shutdown.