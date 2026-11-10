BRC Aircraft Acquires Murphy Parts Inventory Following Closure

Canadian aircraft builder BRC Aircraft has acquired the remaining parts inventory and selected manufacturing equipment from Murphy Aircraft following the kit manufacturer’s closure last month. The acquisition is intended to provide continued parts support for owners and builders of Murphy’s Rebel, Elite, Radical, Yukon and Moose aircraft.

Parts Supply Planned for 2027

“Murphy Aircraft is a proud Canadian aircraft brand, and it will remain so!” wrote Zrinko Amerl, CEO of BRC Aircraft. “We want owners and builders to know that BRC is the source for original parts and potential new production. We will provide further information on available stock and our distribution plans over the coming months.”

The company, which operates aircraft build-assist programs in Canada and other locations, has also indicated plans to acquire partially completed Murphy kits for completion at its facilities.

BRC plans to begin selling parts in 2027 from its facility in Claresholm, Alberta, followed by additional distribution through Great Falls, Montana, in 2028. The company is cataloging the acquired inventory and expects to confirm availability and delivery dates for individual components as that process continues. New parts production will depend on customer demand.

Murphy’s Closure

Founded in 1985, Murphy Aircraft ceased operations after encountering financial difficulties at its Chilliwack, British Columbia, facility. The company’s manufacturing equipment and other assets were offered for sale at an Oct. 22 auction following a dispute over unpaid rent. Murphy’s financial troubles coincided with liquidity problems at its Chinese parent company, Duofu Group, which acquired the manufacturer in 2022.

The acquisition addresses some of the uncertainty surrounding replacement parts for existing aircraft and unfinished projects. However, BRC has not announced plans to resume production of complete Murphy aircraft kits. The status of Murphy’s aircraft designs, intellectual property and outstanding customer orders also remains unclear.