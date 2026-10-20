SyberJet Unveils AI-Assisted Cockpit System

SyberJet Aircraft unveiled its new SyberVision avionics system Monday during its SJ36 light jet presentation at Henderson Executive Airport near Las Vegas, ahead of this week’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition. The company is developing the flight deck in-house and plans to incorporate artificial intelligence through a pilot assistance system called SyberPilot.

AI-Assisted Flight Deck

According to the company, the SyberVision platform will feature six high-definition touchscreen displays, integrated flight management, autopilot, autothrottle and fly-by-wire controls. The proposed system will also support over-the-air software updates, remote flight plan uploads and aircraft diagnostics. SyberJet intends to use the platform to simplify cockpit operations and expand automation capabilities.

“I think what’s exciting is to see the things we’re making improvements upon, such as the whole data link or CPDLC interaction,” SyberJet test pilot Jason McCrea said in an NBAA interview. “There will be a lot more automation designed to anticipate the needs of the pilot and make the experience less work and more intuitive, more collaborative, and something that’s maybe more familiar to everyone, as opposed to somebody who has to be highly trained on the avionics.”

New Aircraft Programs

The avionics system is being developed for SyberJet’s next generation of light jets, including the nine-seat SJ36. As outlined in the company’s earlier plans, the aircraft targets a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.88, a range of 3,000 nautical miles and sea-level cabin pressurization at altitudes up to 41,000 feet. SyberJet unveiled a full-scale SJ36 mockup at Monday’s event.

The company previously announced plans to begin SyberVision flight testing in 2027 and is targeting SJ36 certification and initial deliveries in 2032. The aircraft carries a projected price of $14 million.