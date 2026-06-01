Business Aviation

SyberJet To Unveil SJ36 Mockup in October

The planned nine-seat light jet is targeting Mach .88 and up to 3,000 nm of range.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
SyberJet To Unveil SJ36 Mockup in October
[Credit: SyberJet]
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Key Takeaways:

  • SyberJet Aircraft will unveil a full-scale mockup of its new SJ36 light business jet on October 19 at SyberJet World 2026 in Henderson, Nevada.
  • The nine-seat SJ36 targets a top speed of Mach .88 and a 3,000 nm range, featuring modern amenities like a zero-emission APU, over-the-air software updates, and remote cabin controls.
  • CEO Trevor Milton describes the aircraft as a "fundamental course change" for the market, with final performance specifications and features subject to FAA certification.
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SyberJet Aircraft plans to unveil a full-scale mockup of its planned SJ36 light business jet on Oct. 19 at SyberJet World 2026 at Henderson Executive Airport in Nevada, during the week of NBAA-BACE.

The nine-seat aircraft is targeting a top speed of up to Mach .88, range of up to 3,000 nm and sea-level cabin pressurization up to 41,000 feet. The company also said the aircraft is expected to include its SyberVision glass cockpit, a zero-emission APU, over-the-air software updates, remote cabin temperature controls and flight plan uploading from a mobile device or iPad. SyberJet acknowledged that development timelines and final performance specifications and features remain subject to the FAA certification process.

“There have been moments in aviation that changed the direction of entire markets and jet categories, and we are fortunate to be experiencing one of them with the SJ36,” said Trevor Milton, CEO of SyberJet Aircraft. “This isn’t an incremental improvement — it’s a fundamental course change.”

The company said it will present the aircraft’s design, program roadmap and an early-owner incentive program at the Henderson event.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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