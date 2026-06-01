SyberJet To Unveil SJ36 Mockup in October

SyberJet Aircraft plans to unveil a full-scale mockup of its planned SJ36 light business jet on Oct. 19 at SyberJet World 2026 at Henderson Executive Airport in Nevada, during the week of NBAA-BACE.

The nine-seat aircraft is targeting a top speed of up to Mach .88, range of up to 3,000 nm and sea-level cabin pressurization up to 41,000 feet. The company also said the aircraft is expected to include its SyberVision glass cockpit, a zero-emission APU, over-the-air software updates, remote cabin temperature controls and flight plan uploading from a mobile device or iPad. SyberJet acknowledged that development timelines and final performance specifications and features remain subject to the FAA certification process.

“There have been moments in aviation that changed the direction of entire markets and jet categories, and we are fortunate to be experiencing one of them with the SJ36,” said Trevor Milton, CEO of SyberJet Aircraft. “This isn’t an incremental improvement — it’s a fundamental course change.”

The company said it will present the aircraft’s design, program roadmap and an early-owner incentive program at the Henderson event.