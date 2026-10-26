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Business Jet Growth Strains Airport Capacity

McKinsey report finds rising demand at leisure destinations, aging fleets and growing pressure on aviation infrastructure.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Business Jet Growth Strains Airport Capacity
[Credit: BlueBarronPhoto | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Global business jet activity has reached record levels, but limited aircraft availability and airport infrastructure are creating new challenges for operators.
  • U.S. business aviation is shifting from traditional business centers to leisure and second-home destinations, putting increased pressure on hangar space, ramp capacity, and maintenance facilities at these popular airports.
  • The business jet fleet is aging due to limited new aircraft production and fewer retirements, leading to higher demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, increased ownership costs, and limited shop capacity.
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Business jet activity continues to grow, but limited aircraft availability and airport infrastructure are creating new challenges for operators, according to an Oct. 19 McKinsey report. The analysis found that global business aviation departures reached a record 3.9 million in 2025, representing average annual growth of 4.9% since 2019.

North America remains the largest business aviation market, accounting for approximately 70% of global flight hours. However, the report identified a shift in U.S. flight activity away from traditional business centers toward leisure and second-home destinations, placing additional pressure on hangar availability, ramp space and maintenance facilities.

Leisure Airports See Strongest Growth

Between 2019 and 2025, U.S. business jet departures increased by approximately 417,000, with airports serving leisure destinations accounting for 78% of that growth. Departures increased 92% at Witham Field in Stuart, Florida, 60% at Naples Airport and 50% at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Meanwhile, established business aviation airports including Chicago Midway, Oakland and Van Nuys experienced declines in departures.

“Naples, Scottsdale, Jackson Hole, and Bozeman are becoming very busy year-round,” NetJets Aviation President Patrick Gallagher told McKinsey. “People who bought or built homes during the pandemic are now going there regularly.”

Aging Fleet Adds Maintenance Pressure

The report also found that limited aircraft production is contributing to an aging business jet fleet. Manufacturers delivered 842 new business jets in 2025, approximately 65% of the industry’s 2008 peak. Annual aircraft retirements declined from roughly 300 in 2019 to approximately 110 in 2025, keeping older aircraft in service longer.

McKinsey said the trend is increasing demand for maintenance, repair and overhaul services as operators face higher ownership costs and limited shop capacity. The findings come alongside signs of tightening inventory in the preowned aircraft market, while airports continue investing in additional facilities to accommodate business aviation demand.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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