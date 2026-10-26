Preowned Aircraft Market Strengthens in Third Quarter

The preowned business aircraft market strengthened in the third quarter of 2026, according to a market report released Monday by the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Dealers reported higher transaction volumes and increased confidence. Accredited dealers completed 409 preowned aircraft transactions during the quarter, compared with 367 during the same period last year. Sales for the first nine months totaled 1,155 aircraft, up from 983 in 2025. IADA dealers primarily handle transactions involving business jets and turboprops, rather than the broader general aviation market that includes piston-powered aircraft.

IADA members rated current market conditions at 3.62 on a five-point scale, up from 3.45 in the second quarter and 3.47 a year earlier. The association’s buyer-seller index fell to 2.65 from 3.16 a year ago, indicating the strongest seller advantage in nearly three years. Demand has remained particularly strong for newer, well-maintained aircraft, while extended manufacturer backlogs have limited the number of available preowned airplanes.

Inventory Remains Tight

“Overall, the market is strong and maturing, with buyers more selective and pricing increasingly tied to aircraft condition,” IADA Executive Director Lou Seno said.

The report found that owners awaiting new aircraft deliveries are retaining their existing airplanes longer, contributing to tighter inventory. The trend is especially pronounced among late-model midsize and large-cabin jets. Approximately 60% of survey respondents expect prices for large-cabin aircraft to increase over the next six months. Manufacturers have also reported extended backlogs in other general aviation segments.

Outlook for 2027

IADA members said they generally expect prices across turboprops, light jets, midsize jets and large jets to remain stable or increase modestly over the next six months. About 30% of participating dealers indicated in the report that they expect to become more willing to purchase aircraft for inventory. Despite continued operating cost and supply chain pressures, IADA members remain broadly optimistic about near-term market conditions, although some anticipate a slowdown in 2027.