Aviation News

China Grounds Light Aircraft

The pilot was killed and 13 people were injured after a light sport aircraft hit CITIC Tower in Beijing’s central business district.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Light Sport Aircraft Hits Beijing Skyscraper
Beijing’s CITIC Tower [Credit: Hidden Peak | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • China has suspended all private light fixed-wing aircraft operations and flight training nationwide following a light sport aircraft crash into Beijing's CITIC Tower.
  • The accident resulted in the death of the pilot and injuries to 13 people on the ground, with the cause currently under investigation.
  • Flight schools across China have halted training and must undergo mandatory safety reinspections by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, with an uncertain timeline for resuming operations.
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China has suspended private light fixed-wing aircraft operations and flight training nationwide following the crash of a light sport aircraft into Beijing’s CITIC Tower, Reuters reported.

The accident occurred Friday evening when a two-seat Sunward SA60L Aurora struck the 1,732-foot tower, also known as China Zun, in the city’s central business district. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was killed. Thirteen people who were not aboard the aircraft were injured, according to local government officials. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

According to the South China Morning Post, flight schools in several parts of China said they have been told to stop training operations and undergo safety inspections.

A private flight school manager in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, told the South China Morning Post that operators were waiting for further direction from authorities.

“There’s no telling when we’ll be able to fly again – we have to wait for a directive from the higher-ups,” said the manager, who was identified by the newspaper only by the surname Yang. “Every flight school must now undergo a reinspection by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which could take at least a month.”

Beijing’s airspace is among the most restricted in China. The city includes permanent restricted airspace over its political and ceremonial core, covering Tiananmen Square and Zhongnanhai. CITIC Tower is located about 3.7 miles from Zhongnanhai.

Earlier this year, Beijing also instituted tighter rules for drones across the city, as Chinese authorities continued developing regulations for low-altitude operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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