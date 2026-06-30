China Grounds Light Aircraft

China has suspended private light fixed-wing aircraft operations and flight training nationwide following the crash of a light sport aircraft into Beijing’s CITIC Tower, Reuters reported.

The accident occurred Friday evening when a two-seat Sunward SA60L Aurora struck the 1,732-foot tower, also known as China Zun, in the city’s central business district. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was killed. Thirteen people who were not aboard the aircraft were injured, according to local government officials. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

According to the South China Morning Post, flight schools in several parts of China said they have been told to stop training operations and undergo safety inspections.

A private flight school manager in Huzhou, Zhejiang province, told the South China Morning Post that operators were waiting for further direction from authorities.

“There’s no telling when we’ll be able to fly again – we have to wait for a directive from the higher-ups,” said the manager, who was identified by the newspaper only by the surname Yang. “Every flight school must now undergo a reinspection by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which could take at least a month.”

Beijing’s airspace is among the most restricted in China. The city includes permanent restricted airspace over its political and ceremonial core, covering Tiananmen Square and Zhongnanhai. CITIC Tower is located about 3.7 miles from Zhongnanhai.

Earlier this year, Beijing also instituted tighter rules for drones across the city, as Chinese authorities continued developing regulations for low-altitude operations.