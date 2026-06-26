Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Light Sport Aircraft Hits Beijing Skyscraper

Authorities have not yet released details on injuries or the cause of the accident.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Light Sport Aircraft Hits Beijing Skyscraper
Beijing area airspace chart. [Credit: CAAC]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A small Sunward SA60L Aurora aircraft struck the upper floors of Beijing's 1,732-foot CITIC Tower (China Zun) on Friday.
  • The incident prompted immediate evacuations, scattered debris, and a large emergency response with cordoned-off roads in the central business district.
  • Authorities have not yet released information regarding potential casualties, the number of people on board the aircraft, or the cause of the accident.
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A small aircraft struck Beijing’s CITIC Tower on Friday, prompting evacuations from the 1,732-foot skyscraper in the city’s central business district.

The aircraft was identified by the South China Morning Post as a Sunward SA60L Aurora, a two-seat, single-engine light sport aircraft. The aircraft hit the upper floors of the tower, also known as China Zun, scattering debris near the building. Images of the registration code appeared to match an aircraft owned by a local general aviation company, although image authenticity has not yet been verified. Emergency crews, police and ambulances were seen near the tower following the incident, and roads around the area were cordoned off.

“I ran out without my ID card or bag,” a woman surnamed Lin told the South China Morning Post.

A bystander near the building said he heard the crash at about 6 p.m. local time. Authorities had not released information on possible casualties, the number of people on board or the cause of the accident as of Friday evening.

Beijing requires approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China and the People’s Liberation Army Air Force for light sport aircraft operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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