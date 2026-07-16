Aviation Coalition Seeks $20 Billion More For ATC Overhaul

The Modern Skies Coalition asked congressional leaders Wednesday to provide another $20 billion for the FAA’s air traffic control modernization program. The coalition said the money would build on an initial $12.5 billion allocation and help complete projects across the National Airspace System.

“As Congress considers possible legislation to provide additional resources for important national priorities, we urge you to allocate $20 billion for closing the funding gap for the Brand-New Air Traffic Control System (BNATCS) which is a transformational ATC modernization effort,” the letter said. “Partial funding risks stranded investments, prolonged reliance on obsolete systems, higher lifecycle costs, and continued operational strain across the National Airspace System (NAS).”

Funding Priorities

The coalition represents more than 50 aviation organizations, including general aviation groups, airlines, manufacturers, airports and labor unions. Its letter also called for continued funding through the FAA’s annual Facilities and Equipment account.

The group pointed to work already underway on fiber-optic communications, electronic flight strips, surface surveillance systems, digital radios and radar replacements for the nation’s ATC system. The FAA’s modernization plan covers communications, surveillance, automation and facilities and is scheduled to continue through 2028.

Common Controller Platform

The coalition identified a Common Automation Platform as a priority for future funding. Controllers currently use different surveillance and automation systems for en route, terminal and oceanic operations. The group estimates that replacing those systems through one platform would cost about $10 billion.

The letter also called for continued congressional oversight and public reporting as the multiyear ATC program advances. The FAA has established an online dashboard that tracks more than 10,000 modernization projects and is scheduled to display monthly updates.