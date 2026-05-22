Aviation News

DOT, FAA Launch ATC Modernization Tracker

Modern Skies site tracks FAA infrastructure work nationwide.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
DOT, FAA Launch ATC Modernization Website
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Department of Transportation and FAA launched a new "Modern Skies" website to provide public transparency on air traffic control modernization projects nationwide.
  • The site tracks over 10,000 projects, including upgrades to communications, surveillance, automation, and facilities across more than 4,600 FAA sites.
  • The website features a national project map, progress tracker, and search tools, with significant system enhancements planned through 2028 to address past transparency issues.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The U.S. Department of Transportation and FAA have launched a new website showing air traffic control modernization projects under way across the country. The Modern Skies site will be updated monthly and is intended to track more than 10,000 projects tied to upgrades in communications, surveillance, automation, facilities, Alaska airspace and other systems. It includes a national project map, a progress tracker and a search tool that allows users to look up work by city, airport code, ZIP code, state or congressional district.

“One of the reasons past air traffic control modernization efforts failed was a lack of transparency,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said. “We’re taking a different approach – letting every American get a front row view of how President Trump is revolutionizing our skies.”

The program includes work at more than 4,600 FAA sites, including planned upgrades like new radio systems, digital voice switches, radar replacements, surface surveillance systems and electronic flight strips.

The FAA says that, by the end of 2028, the effort is expected to include 5,170 high-speed network connections, 27,000 radios across 1,581 sites, 450 digital voice switches, 612 radar systems, 89 towers with electronic flight strips and 435 control towers with new Enterprise Information Display Systems.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.