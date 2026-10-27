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Colorado Pilot Battles County Over Electric Plane Commute

Jefferson County zoning rules have complicated a pilot's efforts to fly from his driveway to work.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Colorado Pilot Battles County Over Electric Plane Commute
A different Pipistrel Velis Electro during a U.S. Air Force evaluation in Florida. [U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Colorado pilot Jonathan Sawyer is seeking approval from Jefferson County to resume commuting by electric airplane from his driveway after a neighbor's complaint interrupted his flights.
  • Sawyer previously faced a 2021 court ruling that found his helicopter operations violated county zoning rules and access easement restrictions.
  • He switched to a quieter Pipistrel Velis Electro electric plane to address noise and fuel concerns, operating it for several months before the latest complaint.
  • Sawyer is advocating for Jefferson County to update its zoning regulations to accommodate new and emerging aircraft technologies.
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A Colorado pilot is pushing Jefferson County to allow him to resume commuting to work from his driveway in an electric airplane after a neighbor’s complaint interrupted flights. Jonathan Sawyer, who lives in unincorporated Jefferson County, had been making a 16-minute flight to an airport near his office, according to CBS Colorado.

Sawyer previously operated a helicopter from his property, but a 2021 Colorado Court of Appeals ruling upheld a finding that those operations violated county zoning rules. The court also ruled that the access easements serving his property could not be used for airplane takeoffs and landings.

Sawyer subsequently purchased a two-seat Pipistrel Velis Electro to address neighbors’ earlier concerns about noise and fuel. He reportedly operated the new electric airplane from his property for several months before the latest complaint reached the county.

“If you weren’t actually looking around, paying attention, you wouldn’t hear it,” Sawyer’s neighbor Patrick Sullivan told CBS Colorado.

Jefferson County’s zoning rules generally prohibit land uses not specifically authorized within a zoning district. According to CBS, Sawyer wants the county to update its regulations to accommodate emerging aircraft technologies.

The dispute follows other disagreements over private aviation operations, including a Vermont airstrip dispute involving a proposed residential landing area for BETA Technologies CEO Kyle Clark.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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