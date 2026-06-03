Commemorative Air Force Expands With New Hawaii Wing

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is expanding its footprint to the Pacific with the formation of a new Hawaii Wing.

The new unit, announced on May 28, will establish a formal CAF presence in Hawaii focused on aircraft restoration, historical education, and public engagement centered on World War II and military aviation heritage in the Pacific theater.

Officials say the wing will be based in Honolulu at Pacific Flight Academy at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, a location just miles from Pearl Harbor and its pivotal place in U.S. military aviation history.

Once fully active, the Hawaii Wing is expected to participate in community events, aviation displays, and educational programs, while also supporting aircraft maintenance and restoration activities aligned with CAF’s national fleet. The organization operates dozens of vintage military aircraft across its regional wings, which are used for airshows, flyovers, and STEM-focused educational initiatives.

CAF leadership has increasingly emphasized regional expansion as a way to make its aircraft and programs more accessible to communities outside the mainland U.S.

While specific aircraft assignments and base operations for the new wing have not yet been fully detailed, CAF said planning is underway to build out membership, infrastructure, and event participation in the state.

As development of the new wing continues, CAF says it expects Hawaii to become an active hub for both preservation work and public aviation history programming in the Pacific.