Dynon Expands SkyView HDX IFR Package

Dynon announced several SkyView HDX upgrades for EAA AirVenture 2026, led by a remote audio panel and expanded support for dual communications radios. The additions will complement the company’s recently announced integrated IFR GPS navigation system, which will use a remote-mounted module in certified and experimental SkyView HDX installations.

Dynon says the system will support LPV approaches, on-screen flight planning and coupling to the Dynon autopilot. Pricing and availability have not been announced.

Remote Audio Panel

The SV-AUDIO-6BTR is a remote-mounted audio panel priced at $2,295 and supports two- to six-place operation. Initial support covers SkyView HDX and Advanced Flight Systems-equipped experimental and light sport aircraft. Dynon Certified compatibility is expected through a later software update.

The audio panel can manage as many as two communications radios and two navigation radios. It also includes Bluetooth music streaming, two wired stereo inputs, automatic squelch control, digital noise reduction and spatial separation for simultaneous reception from two radios. SkyView HDX now lets pilots select database frequencies for either installed communications radio and monitor both units through the touchscreen interface and radio status bar.

Stand-Alone Engine Monitor

Dynon also introduced a stand-alone, 7-inch SkyView HDX engine monitor for experimental amateur-built and light sport aircraft. The configuration uses an engine-focused interface and can later be expanded into a complete SkyView HDX installation.

Pricing starts at $4,909 for Rotax iS applications and $5,771 for four-cylinder Lycoming or Continental engines.

Transponder And Weather Updates

The Dynon Group also announced an FAA supplemental type certificate for the Trig TT23 transponder. The preliminary approved model list covers the Beechcraft V35A and Cessna 206. Trig says qualified installers may use the STC as the basis for field approval in aircraft that are not yet listed. A compliant ADS-B Out installation also requires an approved WAAS GPS position source.

Advanced Flight Systems, another Dynon Group company, plans to add SiriusXM satellite weather to its AF-5000 and AF-6000 avionics through the AF-SXM-WX receiver. The receiver is expected to become available in late 2026 and will cost $790.