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Dynon Previews Integrated IFR Navigator For SkyView HDX

Remote-mounted module is in development for certified and experimental HDX systems.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Dynon Previews Integrated IFR Navigator For SkyView HDX
[Credit: Dynon]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Dynon is developing an integrated IFR GPS navigation capability for its SkyView HDX avionics, allowing IFR navigation and approach guidance, including coupled LPV approaches, directly within the HDX display.
  • This new system is planned for both Dynon Certified and experimental SkyView HDX product lines and will integrate directly with the Dynon autopilot.
  • It will require a new remote-mounted module, antenna, current IFR aviation database, and a software update, but will not be compatible with legacy SkyView Classic or Touch displays.
  • Flight testing and certification are currently underway, with pricing and availability details yet to be announced.
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Dynon announced Tuesday that it is developing an integrated IFR GPS navigation capability for its SkyView HDX avionics system that would bring IFR navigation and approach guidance into the HDX display.

Remote-Mounted Module

The system is planned for both Dynon Certified and experimental SkyView HDX product lines and will require a new remote-mounted module, antenna and current IFR aviation database. Existing SkyView HDX displays will be compatible after the hardware is installed and the related SkyView software update is loaded. Legacy SkyView Classic and Touch displays will not support the system, according to Dynon.

“Our goal has always been to make world-class avionics accessible, integrated, and intuitive,” Brad Thurow, president of Dynon, said. “With this upcoming capability, we intend for SkyView HDX owners to fly IFR missions, including coupled LPV approaches, without sacrificing a single inch of valuable radio stack panel space.”

Certification Still Pending

Dynon said the navigator is being designed to support RNAV approaches, SIDs and STARs, including LPV approaches that provide lateral and vertical guidance. The company also said the system will integrate directly into the Dynon autopilot for coupled approaches.

SkyView HDX is already used as a primary flight display in IFR aircraft, but the company said pilots currently need a separate approved IFR navigator for certified GPS navigation.

Flight testing and certification work are underway, though pricing and availability have not been announced.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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