Dynon Previews Integrated IFR Navigator For SkyView HDX

Dynon announced Tuesday that it is developing an integrated IFR GPS navigation capability for its SkyView HDX avionics system that would bring IFR navigation and approach guidance into the HDX display.

Remote-Mounted Module

The system is planned for both Dynon Certified and experimental SkyView HDX product lines and will require a new remote-mounted module, antenna and current IFR aviation database. Existing SkyView HDX displays will be compatible after the hardware is installed and the related SkyView software update is loaded. Legacy SkyView Classic and Touch displays will not support the system, according to Dynon.

“Our goal has always been to make world-class avionics accessible, integrated, and intuitive,” Brad Thurow, president of Dynon, said. “With this upcoming capability, we intend for SkyView HDX owners to fly IFR missions, including coupled LPV approaches, without sacrificing a single inch of valuable radio stack panel space.”

Certification Still Pending

Dynon said the navigator is being designed to support RNAV approaches, SIDs and STARs, including LPV approaches that provide lateral and vertical guidance. The company also said the system will integrate directly into the Dynon autopilot for coupled approaches.

SkyView HDX is already used as a primary flight display in IFR aircraft, but the company said pilots currently need a separate approved IFR navigator for certified GPS navigation.

Flight testing and certification work are underway, though pricing and availability have not been announced.