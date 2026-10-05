EASA Grounds Elixir Fleet After Fatal Accident

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has ordered operators to suspend flights of Elixir aircraft following a fatal accident involving a factory aircraft in France last week. The emergency directive, issued Oct. 2 and effective Oct. 3, applies to the Elixir Aircraft Elixir fleet.

French accident investigators opened a safety investigation after Elixir F-WGAZ went down Oct. 1 at Rochefort Airport. France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety said three investigators and one first-information investigator were sent to the site. EASA has not identified a specific technical failure behind the grounding, and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Immediate Suspension

EASA said its safety assessment warranted issuing the directive immediately rather than following its normal consultation process.

“The results of the safety assessment have indicated the need for immediate publication and notification, without the full consultation process,” EASA said.

The directive suspends flight operations but allows EASA to approve alternative methods of compliance when appropriately substantiated. The agency has not announced when the restriction could be lifted.

U.S. Deliveries Underway

The grounding comes as Elixir expands into the U.S. training market. The French-built two-seat trainer received FAA Part 23 certification in July 2025 and began U.S. deliveries this spring. Initial customers include Florida-based Cirrus Aviation, which ordered 10 aircraft, and Arizona-based Sierra Charlie Aviation, which previously placed a large preorder.

Elixir uses a one-piece carbon structure that the manufacturer calls Carbon OneShot. The company has marketed the design primarily for flight training and previously said more than 300 aircraft were represented in its worldwide order book through firm orders, preorders and letters of intent.