Elixir Aircraft Begins U.S. Deliveries

French manufacturer Elixir Aircraft announced late last month that its first deliveries to the U.S. market are underway to customers in Florida and Arizona. The first aircraft will go to Cirrus Aviation, a Florida-based flight school and the company’s first U.S. customer, which has ordered 10 aircraft. Scottsdale, Arizona-based Sierra Charlie Aviation is also expected to receive its first Elixir as part of a pre-order for 100 aircraft.

“The start of our deliveries to the United States marks a decisive milestone for Elixir Aircraft,” Arthur Léopold-Léger, president and co-founder of Elixir Aircraft, said. “It is the culmination of ten years of work and the realization of the trust placed in us by leading partners such as Cirrus Aviation and Sierra Charlie Aviation. Seeing our aircraft soon flying in the American sky, and then arriving at Oshkosh by air, is a great source of pride for our entire team.”

Elixir said its first three U.S.-based aircraft will be displayed at AirVenture, marking the company’s fifth appearance at the event and the first time its aircraft on display there will have arrived by air.

The two-seat trainer, certified under EASA CS-23 in 2020 and FAA FAR Part 23 in July 2025, uses a one-piece carbon structure the company says is intended to reduce parts count and maintenance needs.

Elixir Aircraft, which began operations in 2015, says 50 of its aircraft are currently in operation worldwide, with more than 300 aircraft in its order book through firm orders, pre-orders and letters of intent.