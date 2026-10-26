Electra Lands Fixed-Wing Aircraft at Manhattan Heliport

Electra announced Monday that its hybrid-electric EL2 aircraft successfully took off and landed at Downtown Skyport in Lower Manhattan. According to the company, the demonstration represented what is believed to be the first time a fixed-wing aircraft without vertical takeoff capability has landed at the heliport. The flight was part of Electra’s ongoing testing program to evaluate operations from sites that lack conventional runways.

Demonstrating Ultra-Short Operations

Electra’s aircraft uses distributed electric propulsion and blown-lift technology to generate additional lift at low speeds. The company says the design allows takeoffs and landings in as little as 150 feet, potentially enabling operations from existing heliports, parking lots and other small areas.

“Today we made aviation history in downtown Manhattan by landing a fixed-wing aircraft on a heliport,” Electra CEO Marc Allen said. “This same capability will fundamentally transform how people travel in our nation by making it faster and easier to get them to their destinations.”

Building Toward Commercial Operations

The Manhattan flight follows previous demonstrations in Charleston, South Carolina, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Electra also recently tested helicopter-style instrument procedures and operations from unconventional landing areas at several Virginia airports. Those flights were conducted in coordination with the FAA’s advanced air mobility integration pilot program (eIPP) and other partners.

Electra is using its two-seat EL2 demonstrator to support development of a planned nine-passenger EL9 aircraft. The company says it envisions a regional transportation network that can connect cities through smaller aviation facilities rather than relying exclusively on conventional airports. The EL9 is still under development and is progressing through the FAA certification process. Electra plans to continue flight demonstrations as it works toward production and commercial service.