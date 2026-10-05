Aviation News Drones

FAA Awards $12 Million for BVLOS Drone Research

Projects target detect-and-avoid systems, satellite communications and traffic-management tools.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Awards $12 Million for BVLOS Drone Research
[Credit: Nevalyva | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has awarded $12 million for 19 drone research projects to advance safe integration into the National Airspace System.
  • The research primarily focuses on critical technologies for long-range, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, including detect-and-avoid systems, satellite communications, drone identification, and integration with traditional air traffic control.
  • These awards support the FAA's ongoing development of regulatory frameworks, such as the proposed Part 108, to enable routine BVLOS drone operations while addressing identified gaps in communication and collision avoidance.
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The FAA announced Monday it has awarded $12 million for 19 drone research and testing projects through its Unmanned Aircraft Systems Broad Agency Announcement Program. The work covers technologies including detect-and-avoid systems, satellite communications, drone identification and integration between UAS traffic management and traditional air traffic systems.

Detect-and-Avoid Research

Several projects address technology needed for longer-range operations beyond visual line of sight. General Atomics will develop ground-based systems intended to help drones avoid other aircraft, while Skydweller will work on an onboard system for large UAS. OneRadio will test passive radar, Censys Technologies will evaluate satellite communications for long-range flights and Lighthouse Avionics will develop surveillance tools for long-range drone routes. ANRA Technologies received awards for several projects, including technology intended to connect drone traffic-management systems to conventional ATC at airports.

“The UAS Broad Agency Announcement Program gives us another way to directly work with industry and our test site partners on technologies that are critical to safe drone integration,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in the agency’s announcement. “The research supported through this program will give us better data, help us identify and understand operational challenges, and inform how we safely integrate these aircraft into the National Airspace System.”

Part 108 Context

The awards come as the FAA continues work on its proposed Part 108 framework for routine BVLOS operations. The proposal has raised questions for general aviation over electronic conspicuity, right-of-way and detect-and-avoid requirements. A February GAO report also identified gaps in planning for reliable communications and collision avoidance as drone operations expand.

The FAA currently operates nine designated UAS test sites, where research includes BVLOS operations, command and control, detect-and-avoid technology and UAS traffic management. A 2025 executive order directed the agency to make greater use of those sites and prioritize testing that supports routine BVLOS and increasingly autonomous operations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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