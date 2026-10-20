FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX 10

The FAA has certified Boeing’s 737 MAX 10, clearing the largest member of the 737 MAX family for production and delivery following years of delays. The agency announced Tuesday that it had issued an amended type certificate and updated Production Limitation Record after completing its review of the aircraft’s design and safety requirements.

Certification and Safety Requirements

The certification program included nearly 1,000 test flights, more than 2,000 flight hours and 1,000 hours of ground testing, according to Boeing. The MAX 10 is the first commercial aircraft certified under the full requirements of the 2020 Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act, which established additional requirements for safety assessments and human factors evaluations. The aircraft also incorporates an enhanced angle-of-attack system intended to address safety concerns identified following the two fatal 737 MAX accidents in 2018 and 2019.

“The FAA’s decision follows a thorough review of the aircraft’s design and safety requirements,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “We will continue to hold Boeing to the highest safety standards as the company begins production of the 737 MAX-10.”

Deliveries and Fleetwide Changes

The MAX 10 can accommodate as many as 230 passengers in its highest-density configuration, although Boeing estimates typical two-class seating at 185 to 210 passengers. The manufacturer reported 1,555 MAX 10 orders from more than 30 customers, representing over 30% of its outstanding 737 MAX orders. Boeing expects to begin deliveries in the coming months.

The new approval comes shortly after the FAA’s recent determination that a software issue related automated navigation during certain missed-approach procedures did not pose a safety concern, allowing the certification process to continue.

The certification also triggers deadlines for safety modifications across the broader 737 fleet. Under the FAA’s implementation plan, beginning October 2027, any newly certificated 737 aircraft must incorporate enhanced angle-of-attack and crew-alerting protections. Existing 737 MAX aircraft must also be updated as well in order to comply by October 2029. Changes that are required by the deadlines include a system to address erroneous angle-of-attack information, as well as a means for pilots to silence stall and overspeed warnings.