Aviation News

FAA Clears 737 MAX Software Issue

The agency says pilots remain in control when the navigation problem occurs.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Clears 737 MAX Software Issue
[Credit: Boeing]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has determined that a software issue affecting some Boeing 737 MAX flight computers does not pose a safety concern.
  • This decision clears a significant hurdle, allowing the 737 MAX 10 certification process to continue after a recent delay.
  • The issue involves an automated navigation function becoming unavailable during certain procedures, but pilots retain full control, and Boeing is developing a permanent fix with interim procedures.
  • Boeing anticipates the 737 MAX 10 will receive certification in 2026, with first deliveries expected in 2027.
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The FAA has determined that a software issue affecting some Boeing 737 MAX flight computers does not pose a safety concern, clearing a hurdle in the certification of the 737 MAX 10. The decision follows a review by the agency’s Corrective Action Review Board after certification was delayed over the issue last week.

“The pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the indications to the flight crew are clear and unambiguous,” the FAA said in a statement.

VNAV Issue

The problem can cause an automated navigation function to become unavailable during certain procedures following a missed approach, increasing pilot workload during a critical phase of flight. Boeing is developing a permanent software change and has provided procedures for operators while the issue is addressed.

The FAA plans to provide operators with additional information about the condition. Its determination allows the MAX 10 certification process to continue after the software review interrupted the final stages of the program.

MAX 10 Moves Forward

Boeing completed the MAX 10’s final planned certification flight in July after 976 flights and more than 2,060 flight hours. The company said at the time that the program would shift to completing development assurance reviews, system safety assessments and other final material for FAA review.

“We’re in close coordination with them (FAA), and I think you’re going to see that certification very soon,” Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a Sept. 16 update. “We’ve completed all the flight testing. Now we’re just in the documentation phase.”

Boeing has said it expects the MAX 10 to receive certification in 2026, followed by first deliveries in 2027.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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