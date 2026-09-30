FAA Delays 737 MAX 10 Certification Over Software Issue

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is holding off on certification of Boeing’s 737 MAX 10 while it reviews a software issue that can affect automated navigation during a landing after a missed approach.

The issue involves a recent cockpit software update. Under a specific sequence of events, changing the programmed flight path after a go-around can cause an automated navigation function to become unavailable, increasing the workload for pilots during a critical phase of flight.

Boeing notified 737 operators about the issue in August and said it is developing a permanent software fix. In the meantime, the company has reinforced existing procedures with operators for handling the situation.

The FAA said it is working with Boeing and airlines to assess the issue. The agency plans to convene a Corrective Action Review Board and will determine whether additional action is necessary based on its findings.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency will not approve the MAX 10 until the issue is resolved. The FAA has not determined that the software problem presents an immediate safety risk to aircraft already in service.

The issue also affects Boeing’s certification work on the MAX family. The FAA certified the 737 MAX 7 in August after requiring additional work involving flight controls, software, crew alerting and other safety-critical systems.

Boeing has not said how many aircraft are currently operating with the affected software. Airlines including Southwest and United have asked Boeing to defer deliveries of aircraft with the software version while the issue is addressed.

The MAX 10 is the largest variant of Boeing’s 737 MAX family and has been awaiting certification for several years.