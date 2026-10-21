Aviation News Aircraft Company News eVTOLs/Urban Mobility FAA and Regs

FAA Clears BETA’s ALIA eVTOL for Demonstration Flights

BETA Technologies has received the first FAA market survey authorization for an electric VTOL aircraft.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Amelia Walsh
BETA Technologies
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA granted BETA Technologies the first-ever special airworthiness authorization for an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, specifically its ALIA A250.
  • This authorization enables BETA to conduct market survey flights, allowing prospective operators to evaluate the ALIA A250's capabilities for applications like passenger and cargo transport ahead of commercial operations.
  • BETA successfully completed its first authorized flight, demonstrating the A250's ability to carry up to five passengers or over 1,200 pounds of cargo, operating from locations with or without runway access.
  • The approval is for evaluation purposes and does not yet constitute full type certification or authorization for scheduled commercial passenger service, which BETA continues to pursue.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized BETA Technologies to conduct market survey flights with its ALIA A250 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, allowing prospective operators to evaluate the aircraft ahead of commercial operations.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the special airworthiness authorization Wednesday, marking the first of its kind for an electric VTOL aircraft. The approval allows BETA to demonstrate the A250 to operators and other potential customers, subject to FAA limitations.

BETA founder and CEO Kyle Clark said the authorization will help operators assess how the aircraft could fit into their businesses, including transporting passengers and cargo between communities. He called it an important step toward commercial adoption and highlighted the company’s earlier milestones with its conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) and VTOL aircraft.

BETA completed its first flight under the new authorization Oct. 20. The A250 departed vertically from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York, transitioned to wing-borne flight and landed vertically at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport in Vermont. The 34-nautical-mile flight took 20 minutes.

The A250 is designed to operate from locations with or without runway access. BETA says the aircraft can carry up to five passengers or more than 1,200 pounds of cargo. Potential applications include passenger transportation, cargo delivery, medical transport and defense. The aircraft shares propulsion systems, batteries, flight controls and charging technology with BETA’s conventional takeoff and landing ALIA model.

The authorization does not constitute full type certification or approval for scheduled commercial passenger service. BETA is continuing to work toward those milestones while using demonstrations to help prospective operators evaluate the aircraft’s capabilities and potential uses.

“The FAA is committed to working with American innovators to safely integrate these new aircraft into our national airspace,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in the agency’s announcement.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.