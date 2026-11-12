Aviation News

FAA Expands AI-Assisted Traffic Management Nationwide

SMART system now covers all 22 en route centers despite earlier congressional concerns about testing and oversight.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Expands AI-Assisted Traffic Management Nationwide
[Credit: Andy Dean Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is expanding its AI-supported Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system nationwide to all 22 air route traffic control centers to reduce flight delays and fuel consumption.
  • SMART analyzes approximately 200 data streams to predict congestion and provide scheduling recommendations, with early deployment in the Washington D.C. area saving an average of 10 minutes and 80 gallons of fuel per rerouted flight.
  • Despite the nationwide expansion, lawmakers have expressed concerns about the system's safety evaluations, personnel training, and oversight, requesting a pause on its initial rollout, which the FAA's expansion announcement did not address.
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The FAA is expanding its artificial intelligence-supported air traffic management system to all 22 air route traffic control centers nationwide. According to a Nov. 10 statement, the Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) system will be used to help reduce delays and fuel consumption following its initial deployment in the Washington, D.C., area in September.

SMART combines approximately 200 data streams, including weather conditions, flight paths, traffic volumes and controller staffing information, to identify potential congestion before it develops. FAA specialists in Washington analyze the system’s data and forward scheduling recommendations to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center in Warrenton, Virginia. The recommendations are then sent to individual air traffic control facilities, where local management determines whether to implement them. Controllers retain responsibility for aircraft separation.

FAA Reports Early Results

Since launching SMART on Sept. 21, the FAA says the system has helped reroute 180 flights, saving an average of 10 minutes and nearly 80 gallons of fuel per flight. The agency initially introduced the technology in airspace surrounding Reagan National, Washington Dulles and Baltimore/Washington International airports. SMART was developed under a broader $875 million, 12-year contract awarded to Air Space Intelligence in June.

Congressional Concerns

The nationwide expansion follows an Oct. 9 letter from more than two dozen lawmakers calling on the FAA to suspend the system’s initial rollout until questions about safety evaluations, personnel training and oversight were addressed. The lawmakers requested details about the system’s planned 90-day evaluation period and the standards required before nationwide deployment.

“Any upgrades and changes to ATC systems must be made with safety as the first priority,” the lawmakers wrote in their letter to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

The FAA’s Nov. 10 announcement did not address the lawmakers’ questions about testing and training.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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