Aviation News

FAA Launches AI-Supported Air Traffic Tool

SMART combines roughly 200 data streams to help FAA traffic managers anticipate congestion and weather disruptions.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Launches AI-Supported Air Traffic Tool
[Credit: Andy Dean Photography | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has launched the AI-supported Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories (SMART) platform, beginning with a limited rollout in Washington, D.C.
  • SMART integrates approximately 200 data streams, including weather and flight paths, to identify potential congestion and capacity issues hours or days in advance.
  • The platform aims to reduce frustrating delays, lower controller stress, and decrease travel prices by allowing proactive scheduling and routing changes, with all recommendations requiring review by FAA personnel.
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The FAA on Monday began limited use of a new AI-supported air traffic management platform around Washington, D.C., as part of a planned nationwide rollout. According to a DOT announcement, Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or SMART, combines about 200 data streams, including weather, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing.

“By fundamentally reshaping how we manage our airspace and preventing problems before they happen, SMART will slash those frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers, and lower travel prices,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said.

SMART uses the data to identify potential congestion and capacity problems before they develop, allowing FAA personnel to consider scheduling and routing changes hours or days in advance. The FAA said SMART does not control aircraft and its recommendations must be reviewed by agency personnel.

SMART Fact SheetDownload

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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