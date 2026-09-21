FAA Launches AI-Supported Air Traffic Tool

The FAA on Monday began limited use of a new AI-supported air traffic management platform around Washington, D.C., as part of a planned nationwide rollout. According to a DOT announcement, Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories, or SMART, combines about 200 data streams, including weather, flight paths, traffic flow and controller staffing.

“By fundamentally reshaping how we manage our airspace and preventing problems before they happen, SMART will slash those frustrating delays, reduce stress on air traffic controllers, and lower travel prices,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said.

SMART uses the data to identify potential congestion and capacity problems before they develop, allowing FAA personnel to consider scheduling and routing changes hours or days in advance. The FAA said SMART does not control aircraft and its recommendations must be reviewed by agency personnel.