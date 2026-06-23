Aviation News

FAA Extends Northeast ATC Staffing Relief

Controller staffing shortages continue to affect operations at several major airports.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Extends Northeast ATC Staffing Relief
[Credit: George Wirt | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has extended operating restrictions at Newark Liberty International Airport, limiting hourly arrivals and departures to 36, through the end of the summer 2027 scheduling season (October 2027).
  • Concurrently, staffing-related relief for airlines at JFK, LaGuardia, and Ronald Reagan Washington National airports has also been extended until October 2027, allowing flight reductions without penalty to align operations with available air traffic control capacity.
  • These extensions are a direct response to severe and persistent air traffic controller staffing shortages at critical TRACONs serving these airports, with full recovery not expected until after 2027.
  • The FAA's actions coincide with increased scrutiny on airspace safety, controller staffing, and recent close-call incidents and accidents across the National Airspace System.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA has extended operating restrictions at Newark Liberty International Airport and related staffing relief at John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia and Ronald Reagan Washington National through the end of the summer 2027 scheduling season, according to Federal Register notices published Tuesday.

At Newark, scheduled operations will remain limited to 36 arrivals and 36 departures per hour from 6 a.m. through 10:59 p.m. from Oct. 25, 2026, through Oct. 30, 2027. According to the FAA, the Philadelphia TRACON, which took over Newark’s Area C in July 2024, has 74 certified professional controllers against a target of 114. Area C has 28 certified controllers against a target of 46. The agency also said arrival on-time performance at Newark remains at 75 percent under the current limits.

In a related notice, the FAA also extended staffing-related relief at JFK, LaGuardia and some affected DCA operations through Oct. 30, 2027. The agency said the New York TRACON has 129 certified professional controllers, or 57 percent of its 226-controller target, and does not expect to reach 70 percent staffing until after 2027. The relief allows carriers to reduce some operations without losing priority for future schedules, a step the FAA said is intended to better align scheduled traffic with what the system can handle.

The FAA actions were published the same day the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation was scheduled to examine airspace safety and recent close-call incidents across the National Airspace System. The hearing follows heightened attention on controller staffing, runway incursions and collision risk after several recent accidents and near-misses, including the fatal January 2025 midair collision near DCA and the March 2026 Air Canada Express collision at LaGuardia.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.