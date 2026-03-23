Air Canada Collision at LaGuardia Kills Two Pilots

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing both pilots and injuring dozens of passengers and crew, officials said. The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, had departed from Montreal and was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, 41 people were taken to hospitals, with most later released, while others remained with serious injuries.

FAA Statement

Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 22. The CRJ-900 was arriving from Montreal. The FAA and… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) March 23, 2026

The collision occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. as the aircraft landed on a runway where the fire truck had been responding to a separate aircraft that reported an onboard issue. Audio recordings cited by investigators indicate the vehicle had been cleared to cross the runway, and air traffic controllers were heard instructing it to stop moments before the impact. The NTSB has launched an investigation, with support from Canadian authorities.

The FAA ordered a ground stop following the incident, closing LaGuardia until at least Monday afternoon and prompting widespread travel disruptions. More than 500 flights were canceled, with additional delays expected as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews.