Air Canada Collision at LaGuardia Kills Two Pilots

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a Port Authority fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday, killing both pilots and injuring dozens of passengers and crew, officials said. The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, had departed from Montreal and was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members. According to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, 41 people were taken to hospitals, with most later released, while others remained with serious injuries.
FAA Statement— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) March 23, 2026
Air Canada Express Flight 8646 struck an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle after landing on Runway 4 at LaGuardia Airport in New York. The accident occurred around 11:40 p.m. local time on Sunday, March 22. The CRJ-900 was arriving from Montreal. The FAA and…
The collision occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. as the aircraft landed on a runway where the fire truck had been responding to a separate aircraft that reported an onboard issue. Audio recordings cited by investigators indicate the vehicle had been cleared to cross the runway, and air traffic controllers were heard instructing it to stop moments before the impact. The NTSB has launched an investigation, with support from Canadian authorities.
The FAA ordered a ground stop following the incident, closing LaGuardia until at least Monday afternoon and prompting widespread travel disruptions. More than 500 flights were canceled, with additional delays expected as airlines worked to reposition aircraft and crews.
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Replies: 13
This is misreported as a crash, but it was a collision on the ground. In aviation we generally don’t report collisions on the ground as “crashes” because “crash” evokes the idea of an airplane slamming into the ground from altitude. This was an AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL issue, again… and seems to have happened on the ground, not really a crash.
Tragic for all involved. It sounds like the controller admitted blame immediately over the air, but I would think that some responsibility rests with the truck crew. Wouldn’t you at least slow and look before entering an active runway (trust but verify)? In general the truck crew is more vulnerable in these types of collisions than the aircraft just by virtue of Newtons 2nd Law of Motion. Getting T-boned by a larger faster vehicle doesn’t end well as we saw in the Jan 2024 JAL collision with the Coast Guard DHC-8.
I concur with Bob1’s observation. A “crash” fails to communicate the monumental failure of the tower’s ground controller and approach control failures to communicate.
Can an ATCer advise why LGA delegates runway crossings to ground (obviously with coordination) instead of owning all runway surfaces and communicating directly like at LAX. I assume they are making some bottleneck vs safety choice but I don’t see any obvious reason that would justify the situational awareness gap that opened up here to this tragedy.
I believe it was the same controller talking to both the CFR vehicles and the aircraft. It’s not uncommon for one controller to be working both ground and tower positions later in the evenings when traffic is usually slower.
‘Firetruck on Runway Kills two Pilots, dozens injured’
Landing Jet slams into Firetruck on Runway’
‘Firetruck Drives into path of landing Air Canada jet’
'Firetruck crosses runway in path of landing jet ’
Avweb as a supposed trade publication with knowledgeable people should do better with your headlines.
I expect this headline on CNN or FOX , not here.
What?!? The headline I’m seeing is “Air Canada Collision at LaGuardia Kills Two Pilots
Crash shuts down major New York airport, injures dozens and disrupts hundreds of flights.”
Good point. I guess then the issue could be more saturation than locus of authority.
I departed SFO late one night…took forever to get IFR clearance from the one guy working all three positions…crazy I thought, but obviously works.
It was the “landing phase of flight”. For all we know the crew could have been attempting a last second go around. It certainly ended up in an unusual position, indicating it was still carrying a lot of speed. By your definition was the worst accident in aviation history, Tenerife, a “ground collision “. I don’t like the press, but in this case using the term crash might help, once again, to draw the public’s attention to the sorry state of our ATC system and how much it needs to be improved. It’s much more important to determine why this keeps happening rather than to nitpick about how to describe it to the general public.
Can’t disagree Cpt. I took a few minutes to see what we can figure out until we can get the real NTSB data using basic physics, and the Vref speeds and liveatc already reported elsewhere.
TDZ to Stop is about 2000 ft and an estimated over the fence speed of 140 kts,
Gathering this information from the CRJ-900 specs, and op limits took maybe 15 minutes, including the physics. We don’t know the landing weight, and actual touch down speeds or touch down zone point, and I certainly don’t know CRJ-9.
But you’re right. A publication targeted at aviation audiences could give us just a little more perspective, than say NBC or reddit.
ADSB for all ground vehicles should prevent future crashes like this.
MarsStation has the best solution: Why didn’t the truck driver look both ways before starting to cross the runway? Driving a car, I don’t trust traffic lights to prevent crossing cars from running the light. Way back 56+ years ago I was a ground controller who absently-minded cleared a friend taxiing in a Navajo to cross the runway, and he replied “I’ll wait for the traffic on short final.” His caution prevented a catastrophe from pure carelessness on my part. I also concur with the idea of requiring taxiing pilots to call on the tower local controller frequency to confirm clearance to cross a runway - wasn’t this maybe once the required practice, at least for a short time?
Physics? What physics? I don’t see any useful purpose for the couple of guesses and couple of time references you provided. Frankly, I prefer a publication targeted at aviation to remain thus targeted and leave the speculation to the websites that excel at drivel.