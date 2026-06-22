Aviation News

FAA Investigating Boston Logan Close Call

Delta flight performed a go-around as American Airlines aircraft departed from an intersecting runway.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Investigating Boston Logan Close Call
[Credit: Aaron J Seltzer | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is investigating a close call at Boston Logan International Airport where a Delta Air Lines flight executed a go-around to avoid an American Airlines plane departing an intersecting runway, with an estimated 300 feet separating the aircraft.
  • This incident occurred just prior to a Senate Commerce Subcommittee hearing scheduled to address recent near misses, runway incursions, and FAA modernization efforts across the National Airspace System.
  • The close call underscores wider concerns regarding aviation safety, with one senator highlighting 15,000 close calls over three years near Reagan Washington National Airport, indicating frequent near collisions in congested airspace.
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The FAA is investigating a runway close call at Boston Logan International Airport after a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 from Dallas performed a go-around Saturday while an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an intersecting runway.

According to the Associated Press, an estimate based on ADS-B data placed the two aircraft roughly 300 feet apart during Boston the incident. Delta Flight 2351 had 129 passengers and six crew members on board and landed safely after coordinating the go-around through air traffic control, according to the airline.

The incident comes ahead of a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation hearing scheduled for Tuesday on recent near misses and runway incursions in the National Airspace System. The hearing will examine runway safety programs, safety technology implementation and FAA modernization efforts.

“Over a three-year period, 15,000 close calls occurred in the airspace near Reagan Washington National Airport, demonstrating how fragile our aviation system is,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said. “Unfortunately, near collisions are occurring frequently in congested airspace around the country.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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