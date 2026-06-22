FAA Investigating Boston Logan Close Call

The FAA is investigating a runway close call at Boston Logan International Airport after a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 from Dallas performed a go-around Saturday while an American Airlines Boeing 737-800 was departing from an intersecting runway.

According to the Associated Press, an estimate based on ADS-B data placed the two aircraft roughly 300 feet apart during Boston the incident. Delta Flight 2351 had 129 passengers and six crew members on board and landed safely after coordinating the go-around through air traffic control, according to the airline.

The incident comes ahead of a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation, Space, and Innovation hearing scheduled for Tuesday on recent near misses and runway incursions in the National Airspace System. The hearing will examine runway safety programs, safety technology implementation and FAA modernization efforts.

“Over a three-year period, 15,000 close calls occurred in the airspace near Reagan Washington National Airport, demonstrating how fragile our aviation system is,” Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said. “Unfortunately, near collisions are occurring frequently in congested airspace around the country.”