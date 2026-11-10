FAA Expands Inspection Options for Single-Engine Turbine Aircraft

The FAA has adopted a final rule expanding inspection program options for single-engine turbine-powered airplanes. Under the changes, owners and operators can follow manufacturer-recommended inspection programs or develop their own programs subject to FAA approval. Existing annual, 100-hour and progressive inspection options will remain available.

Expanded Maintenance Options

The rule extends inspection flexibility previously available to turbine-powered rotorcraft under regulations adopted in 1989. According to the FAA, more than 4,500 single-engine turbine airplanes are registered in the United States. Previously, these aircraft were excluded from alternative inspection programs available under 14 CFR 91.409(f). The changes also retain existing requirements for aircraft maintenance records and inspection documentation.

“Manufacturer-recommended inspection programs for turbine-powered rotorcraft have consistently proven to be safe and effective alternatives to annual or 100-hour inspections,” the FAA said in the rule.

The agency expects similar results for single-engine turbine aircraft using manufacturer programs or FAA-approved owner-developed alternatives.

Cost Savings and Additional Changes

The FAA estimates the new maintenance provisions will generate approximately $57 million in annualized net savings for manned aircraft operators. The estimate assumes all single-engine turbine aircraft manufacturers will develop and offer inspection programs. The agency also anticipates reduced aircraft downtime for operators selecting alternative programs.

Additional provisions extend the mechanical reliability reporting deadline for Part 91 fractional ownership operations from 72 to 96 hours and permit electronic submissions. The rule also expands inspection options for unmanned aircraft operating under Part 135 and clarifies maintenance requirements affecting repair stations and other operators. The changes take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.