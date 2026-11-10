Aviation News

FAA Expands Inspection Options for Single-Engine Turbine Aircraft

New rule allows alternative maintenance programs for thousands of aircraft owners and operators.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Expands Inspection Options for Single-Engine Turbine Aircraft
[Credit: Pilatus]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has adopted a final rule expanding inspection program options for single-engine turbine-powered airplanes, allowing owners to use manufacturer-recommended programs or develop their own FAA-approved alternatives.
  • This expanded flexibility, previously available to turbine-powered rotorcraft, is expected to generate approximately $57 million in annualized net savings and reduce aircraft downtime for operators.
  • The new rule also includes additional provisions such as extending mechanical reliability reporting deadlines for Part 91 fractional ownership and expanding inspection options for Part 135 unmanned aircraft.
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The FAA has adopted a final rule expanding inspection program options for single-engine turbine-powered airplanes. Under the changes, owners and operators can follow manufacturer-recommended inspection programs or develop their own programs subject to FAA approval. Existing annual, 100-hour and progressive inspection options will remain available.

Expanded Maintenance Options

The rule extends inspection flexibility previously available to turbine-powered rotorcraft under regulations adopted in 1989. According to the FAA, more than 4,500 single-engine turbine airplanes are registered in the United States. Previously, these aircraft were excluded from alternative inspection programs available under 14 CFR 91.409(f). The changes also retain existing requirements for aircraft maintenance records and inspection documentation.

“Manufacturer-recommended inspection programs for turbine-powered rotorcraft have consistently proven to be safe and effective alternatives to annual or 100-hour inspections,” the FAA said in the rule.

The agency expects similar results for single-engine turbine aircraft using manufacturer programs or FAA-approved owner-developed alternatives.

Cost Savings and Additional Changes

The FAA estimates the new maintenance provisions will generate approximately $57 million in annualized net savings for manned aircraft operators. The estimate assumes all single-engine turbine aircraft manufacturers will develop and offer inspection programs. The agency also anticipates reduced aircraft downtime for operators selecting alternative programs.

Additional provisions extend the mechanical reliability reporting deadline for Part 91 fractional ownership operations from 72 to 96 hours and permit electronic submissions. The rule also expands inspection options for unmanned aircraft operating under Part 135 and clarifies maintenance requirements affecting repair stations and other operators. The changes take effect 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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