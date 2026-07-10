Aviation News

FAA Seeks Members For Overdue Noise Panel

The panel’s recommendations could affect airport land-use policy, noise mitigation funding and environmental reviews.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Seeks Members For Overdue Noise Panel
[Credit: Travis Potter | Shutterstock]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA is belatedly seeking nominations for a congressionally mandated Aircraft Noise Advisory Committee (ANAC) by August 10, despite the committee's recommendations being due over six months ago.
  • The ANAC is tasked with evaluating and recommending changes to federal aviation noise policy, including the current 65-decibel noise standard and mitigation strategies.
  • The delay in establishing this committee is holding up the FAA's broader noise policy review and updates to airport noise regulations (Part 150).
  • The committee's membership includes diverse aviation stakeholders and community representatives, but notably lacks a dedicated seat for general aviation.
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The FAA published a notice July 10 seeking members for an aircraft noise committee more than six months after the panel’s recommendations were due under a congressional timetable. Nominations for the Aircraft Noise Advisory Committee must be submitted by Aug. 10.

Committee Created By Congress

Congress directed the FAA to establish the committee within 180 days of the FAA Reauthorization Act’s May 16, 2024, enactment. The FAA chartered the panel Jan. 14, 2025. The law required the committee to recommend changes to federal aviation noise policy within one year of establishment, placing that deadline on Jan. 14, 2026, based on the FAA’s stated establishment date.

The delay also affects the FAA’s broader review of aircraft noise policy. The agency said it will wait for the committee’s recommendations before completing its Noise Policy Review or updating Part 150 airport-noise regulations. The FAA began the review in 2023 and received 4,857 public comments.

Noise Standard Under Review

The committee will evaluate the FAA’s 65-decibel Day-Night Average Sound Level threshold, alternative noise metrics and existing mitigation strategies. The threshold originated in federal policy adopted in 1976 and was incorporated into Part 150 land-use guidelines in 1981. It helps determine residential land-use compatibility, eligibility for federally funded sound insulation and whether noise effects are considered significant during environmental reviews.

Membership will include representatives from engine and aircraft manufacturers, airlines, airports, advanced air mobility companies, higher education and airport-adjacent communities. Those categories were established by Congress and do not include a dedicated seat for general aviation pilots, aircraft owners or GA organizations. Members will serve two-year terms and are expected to meet at least twice annually.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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