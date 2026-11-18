The FAA is proposing to eliminate paper payment options for a range of aviation-related fees and civil penalties, bringing its regulations in line with the agency’s existing electronic payment practices.

The proposed rule, published Nov. 17 in the Federal Register, would require electronic payments for services including aircraft registration, recording aircraft ownership and security documents, replacement airman and medical certificates, and certain civil penalties. The changes would also apply to overflight fees and FAA certification services performed outside the U.S.

The proposal would remove references to payment by cash, check and money order, except in circumstances where another payment method is authorized by law.

For pilots, the changes would affect fees for replacement airman certificates, medical certificates and knowledge test reports. The FAA also plans to require electronic payments for civil penalties assessed against pilots, flight engineers, mechanics and repairmen.

Aircraft owners would see changes to payment requirements for registration services and fees associated with recording aircraft titles, transfers and security documents. The FAA currently accepts electronic payments for many of these services through its Civil Aircraft Registry Electronic Services portal and Pay.gov, despite regulatory language that still references paper payments.

The agency said the proposal follows Executive Order 14247, which directs federal agencies to transition to electronic payments and phase out paper-based transactions.

According to the FAA, it processed an average of 3,168 paper payments annually during fiscal years 2023 through 2025. Those transactions required approximately 2,173 hours of administrative work each year.

The agency estimates eliminating paper payments would save approximately $99,815 annually. It expects the transition to have minimal financial impact on customers, noting that paper payments account for less than 3% of payments received.

The proposal would also update three FAA guidance documents related to aircraft registration and replacement airman certificates to remove references to paper payment methods.

The FAA is accepting public comments on the proposal through Jan. 4, 2027.