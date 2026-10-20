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FAA Proposes $351,000 Fine Over Unauthorized Charter Flights

Arkansas operator accused of conducting 37 passenger flights outside its approved operating authority.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Proposes $351,000 Fine Over Unauthorized Charter Flights
[Credit: Iljanaresvara Studio | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has proposed a $351,000 civil penalty against Creamer Pilot Services for allegedly conducting 37 unauthorized passenger-carrying flights between October 2021 and November 2022.
  • The alleged violations include 31 flights using aircraft not included in the company's approved operations specifications and six flights traveling outside the authorized 48 contiguous United States with approved aircraft.
  • The FAA asserts that Creamer Pilot Services conducted all 37 violations "knowingly, carelessly, and recklessly," emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to operational authorizations.
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The FAA has proposed a $351,000 civil penalty against Fayetteville, Arkansas-based Creamer Pilot Services for allegedly conducting 37 unauthorized passenger-carrying flights between October 2021 and November 2022, according to an FAA announcement released Monday.

The agency alleges the company conducted 31 flights using three aircraft that were not included in its approved operations specifications. Those flights occurred between October 2021 and July 2022.

Flights Outside Authorized Area

The FAA also alleges Creamer conducted six additional passenger flights using two aircraft listed in its operations specifications. However, those flights traveled outside the 48 contiguous United States despite the operator lacking authorization to do so. The flights occurred between April and November 2022.

“The FAA alleges all 37 violations were conducted by Creamer knowingly, carelessly, and recklessly,” the agency said in its announcement.

The FAA did not identify the aircraft involved or specify the destinations of the flights.

Charter Oversight

The allegations concern compliance with the limitations of an operator’s FAA authorization, including which aircraft it may operate and where those operations may take place. Earlier this year, the FAA expanded its Safe Air Charter website to include a searchable list of certificated Part 135 operators, allowing passengers and brokers to verify whether companies are authorized to provide commercial charter services.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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